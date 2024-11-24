Zuma appoints convicted fraudster Joe Ndhlela as MK party national organiser

Ndhlela takes over from former EFF member Floyd Shivambu, the latest person to be the MK party's secretary general.

Ndhlela was convicted of fraud and contravening the Companies Act related to his time at Transnet in 2002. Picture: X/@joy_zelda

As the game of musical chairs in the MK Party’s leadership continues, Jacob Zuma appointed a convicted fraudster Joe Ndhlela as the party’s national organiser.

The national organiser position was previously held by former Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu, who has since been appointed as the party’s fifth secretary-general.

Ndhlela’s new role

The MK party said Zuma in consultation with the party’s national high command appointed Ndhlela as the national organiser of uMkhonto weSizwe with “immediate effect.”

“Commander Ndhlela joined the MK Party on 16 December 2023 as a volunteer. He assisted with the capturing of the signatures of members in compliance with IEC legislative prescripts, for MK Party to qualify for the 2024 national elections. He was also instrumental in the development of both the National Elections Strategic Framework and the training manual for party agents. As of April 2024 he was serving in the capacity of chief operations officer for the MKP,” the party said.

“Commander Joe Ndhlela will assume the roles and responsibilities of the National Organiser as prescribed by the Constitution of the MK Party. The Party wishes Commander Ndhlela well as he picks up the spear and assumes this important role,” it said.

Conviction

In July 2022, Ndhlela, a one-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) chief executive was convicted by Regional Court magistrate Willem van Wyk to three years imprisonment for crimes committed during his tenure at Transnet.

Ndhlela committed fraud between February 1993 and late 1996, and the Companies Act contravention was committed between November 1994 and August 1997.

The crimes were committed during his tenure at Transnet and led to him leaving the PSL, where he was chief executive, under a cloud.

Musical chairs

Ndhlela resigned from the African National Congress (ANC) after being a member for 40 years and joined the Patriotic Alliance (PA)

However, in July 2023, Ndhlela he severed ties with the PA claiming leader Gayton McKenzie, advanced more the interests of a “small clique of coloureds” and individuals who are close to him.

Ndhlela’s son, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, is the MK party’s spokesperson.

