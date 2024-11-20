Zuma fires Mpumalanga leader Mary Phadi amid assassination plot allegations

Phadi was investigated by police following allegations that she hired hitmen to kill her provincial rival in the MK party, General Tough Mdluli.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma has fired the party’s Mpumalanga leader, Mary Phadi, following her alleged involvement in an assassination plot and other allegations.

Phadi was investigated by police earlier this year after allegations surfaced that she hired hitmen to kill her provincial rival in the MK party, General Tough Mdluli.

In August, Mdluli claimed he had opened a case against Phadi with the police after receiving death threats and voice recordings in which an alleged plot to kill him was discussed, according to Sunday World.

Non-compliance

Phadi, a prominent businesswoman and president of the Truckers Association of South Africa, was instructed by the MK party’s high command to voluntarily resign from the Mpumalanga Provincial Legislature within three days.

However, she failed to comply.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I can’t be threatened by Zuma, he’s inviting me for a fight’ – Malema

“Despite the directive, Mrs Mary Phadi has not complied, prompting a decision by the President of MKP to revoke her membership with immediate effect,” the MK party said.

Allegations

The MK party said her affiliation with the Zuma’s party has also been terminated.

“This decision follows thorough deliberations and is based on several significant allegations including misappropriation of funds, bringing the organisation into disrepute and non-compliance with leadership’s requests.

“Due to the gravity of these allegations, coupled with Mrs Phadi’s inadequate responses, the leadership has made an irrevocable final decision to terminate her membership.

The MK party said the speaker of the Mpumalanga provincial legislature has been informed, and all letters terminating Phadi’s membership by the president and national high command have been sent to Mpumalanga provincial legislature.

The Citizen has contacted Phadi for comment, which will be included once received.

Politicians joining MKP

Despite the axing of Phadi, a number of high profile politicians including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu have jumped ship from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) crossing over to Zuma’s MK party, with more departures rumoured including Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Last week, EFF leader Julius Malema said Zuma was “inviting him to a fight” and declared that he was not afraid of the former president.

ALSO READ: ‘Let the betrayers leave’ – Niehaus says after Mpofu’s move to MK party