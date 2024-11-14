WATCH: ‘I can’t be threatened by Zuma, he’s inviting me for a fight’ – Malema

'I defeated Zuma, Zuma thought he buried me,' Malema says the MK party leader is inviting him to a fight.

Malema’s embattled red berets is bleeding with an apparent leadership exodus which has resulted in many big names, crossing the floor to Zuma’s MK party. Picture: Screengrab

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) leader Julius Malema says uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma is inviting him to a fight and he is not scared of the former president.

Malema’s embattled party has been hit with a leadership exodus, with big names, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu, crossing over to Zuma’s MK party, with more departures rumored.

Watch Julius Malema saying he is not scared of Jacob Zuma

“I can't be threatened by Zuma, no I defeated Zuma, Jacob Zuma thought he buried me, he expelled me from the ANC for comparing him with Thabo Mbeki. for saying there is a regime change which happened in Botswana. I was expelled from the ANC by Zuma and Ramaphosa was used as an… pic.twitter.com/vj3fyqdGnn — News Live SA (@newslivesa) November 13, 2024

In a post on X, Malema indicated he was unmoved by Mpofu’s decision to quit the red berets, and anticipates that other senior leaders will soon be leaving.

Malema ‘not scared of Zuma’

Malema, speaking ahead of the EFF conference in December on the party’s podcast on Wednesday, said he is not scared of Zuma.

“I can’t be threatened by Zuma. I defeated Zuma, Jacob Zuma thought he buried me, he expelled me from the ANC for comparing him with Thabo Mbeki, for saying there is a regime change which happened in Botswana. I was expelled from the ANC by Zuma and Ramaphosa was used as an instrument,” Malema said.

“He is inviting me back to fight with him and I’ll do it and I will do it with ease. I’m not scared of Zuma or all of his people who are working with him. There’s no way anyone is going to threaten the existence of the EFF and that person becomes a friend, it would be a lie.

“People keep stabbing you at the back and then when they meet you they want to be smiling and all of that. No, no, keep your distance, let’s just know we’re not together … many of them are known for laziness anyway. They are not of any political currency, we had to carry them,” Malema said.

Swipe at Gayton McKenzie

Malema also took a shot at Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie.

“Actually, it was that Gayton who was pushing that narrative of us dying with Andile Mngxitama. Interestingly, the same Gayton now says Zuma has achieved what all of us failed to achieve in the past 10 years by finishing this EFF. I’m like, this loser, he’s nowhere anywhere close to us, [he] isn’t close to us politically.

“I understand Gayton’s problems, he pretends to be happy, confusing everyone, calling him the ‘happiest minister’ in GNU. He smiles, but if you look deep into him, he’s using that to close down his own promise,” Malema said.

Actually, Gayton McKenzie was pushing the narrative that we're dying alongside Andile Mngxitama, and interestingly, the same @GaytonMcK now claims Zuma has achieved what all of us failed to achieve in the past 10 years. I'm like, 'This loser isn't close to us politically,'" EFF… pic.twitter.com/vihUIsE625 — News Live SA (@newslivesa) November 13, 2024

Malema said the only resignation that shocked him was Shivambu’s.

‘Not a major issue’

Shivambu, who was last week appointed as the MK party’s new secretary-general, said there were more important issues to discuss than receiving congratulatory messages from Malema.

Asked about when last he spoke to Malema, Shivambu side-swiped the question.

“I honestly don’t think it’s part of what our discussion should be. I am coming to talk here about uMkhonto weSizwe and not here to discuss those things.

“We are talking to millions of South Africans and want to talk about personal relations of people. That is not really a major issue,” Shivambu fired back.

Shivambu dismissed claims that his appointment was a reward for bringing former EFF members to the MKP.

