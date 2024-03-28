Zuma’s plan for KZN is to rescue the ANC – analyst

Strange as it sounds, the notion that former president Jacob Zuma joined uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party as part of his secret plan to save the ANC from outside, is gaining momentum in certain quarters. This as the battle for the control of KwaZulu-Natal has become a three-horse race between the ANC, MK and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP). The ANC has been ruling KZN since 2004 but it bled its electoral support base in recent years to the IFP, which stole most of its wards in by-elections. Divided ANC electorate in KZN and nationally The emergence of MK has already divided…

Strange as it sounds, the notion that former president Jacob Zuma joined uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party as part of his secret plan to save the ANC from outside, is gaining momentum in certain quarters.

This as the battle for the control of KwaZulu-Natal has become a three-horse race between the ANC, MK and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

The ANC has been ruling KZN since 2004 but it bled its electoral support base in recent years to the IFP, which stole most of its wards in by-elections.

Divided ANC electorate in KZN and nationally

The emergence of MK has already divided the ANC electorate in KZN and nationally after Zuma supporters followed him to MK.

But the unintended consequence of their enmity was to give the IFP the upper hand – and another possible chance to retake the province – which the IFP governed between 1994 and 2004.

However, political analyst Zakhele Ndlovu predicted that MK and the ANC could ultimately form a coalition after the May election.

He said this was part of Zuma’s strategic plan to save the ANC. “Yes, the real contest in KZN is between the ANC, IFP and MK, but I suspect the ANC and MK will come together after elections to form a coalition,” said Ndlovu.

“These parties are cut from the same cloth. Zuma wants votes to use as a bargaining tool to twist the arm of the ANC and get charges against him dropped.”

Zuma camp

The Zuma camp is expected to exploit the ANC’s desperation to remain in power, something that would make it concede to his rescue plan… and even to offer MK some portfolios in the provincial executive council.

Independent political analyst Sandile Swana said anybody would have liked to rescue the ANC from its abyss, but what was important was the content of that rescue. He said the ANC in the past had a plan to rescue itself by deploying the right cadres in the party and elsewhere.

The plan was contained in “The New Cadre” programme of 2000 and “Through the Eye of the Needle” document that stipulated who was suitable for redeployment in ANC structures and state institutions.

But instead of following that plan, Zuma removed his opponents from positions of influence and deployed the wrong people and disbanded certain party structures that did not support him.

“The people that were deployed with Zuma to run the state were not fit for purpose. They did not deliver on the constitutional demands, although they had every opportunity to do that,” he said.

Zuma and Ramaphosa are Mafiosi

Swana said Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa were Mafiosi who were attempting to purge each other out of the ANC, but had no interests of the voters at heart.

“The difference is that the Ramaphosa camp protects selectively for its own but does not provide the same protection to the Zuma camp. But these two camps cannot not run any type of rescue programme that would benefit SA residents and investors.”

