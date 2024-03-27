Duduzane Zuma could end up in top structures of MK party, claims analyst

Professor Lesiba Teffo thinks Duduzane Zuma might be a surprise candidate for the leadership of the MK party after the elections.

Duduzane Zuma following an interview at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, 17 May 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, could join the MK party after the 29 May elections, says political analyst Lesiba Teffo.

Duduzane Zuma’s party a bargaining chip

Duduzane is the presidential candidate for the All-Game Changers (AGC), a new party that will be contesting elections alongside his father’s MK party and other new outfits such as Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT).

“I would not be surprised if Zuma’s son is in the top six of the MK. Never underestimate Jacob Zuma. Remember after the elections you can always bring people on board,” Teffo said.

Teffo said Duduzane would bring a constituency to the MK party should he be brought in. Currently AGC has not released its membership audits and not much is known about the party accept that its founder is Duduzane.

“Duduzane will have a bargaining chip – he already has a political party. The young man will be coming with his own numbers,” he said.

According to Teffo, Jacob Zuma should not be underestimated because he is a mastermind in political tactics and strategy.

He said despite Jacob Zuma not being eligible to become the country’s president again, he had his eyes on other political goals, such as settling old scores with the ANC.

“He can’t afford to lose his pension and benefits. Therefore, he is not gunning for the presidency. He is a chess master; he will step aside after the election. His son might be the surprise candidate or he will be in the top six. He is a wily tactician. The trophy is the removal from power of the ruling elite,” Teffo said.

Duduzane Zuma’s parliamentary list

Teffo said Duduzane’s funders would be taken care of should he decide to merge his party with the MK party.

“That is something that can be taken care of,” Teffo said.

Meanwhile, Duduzane’s parliamentary and provincial list has been criticised for lacking diversity, with some on social media saying that it is made up by a majority of Zulu people or Zulu speakers. Others said the list was made up of Duduzane’s friends.

It is not yet clear what the core policies of AGC are, with the same applying to the MK party which has not launched its manifesto.

What is clear is that for now, Duduzane will be competing with his father and sister, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, for votes.