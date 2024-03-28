Daily news update: ANC vs MK trademark case | Repo rate remains unchanged | Gordhan threatens legal action to halt SAA investigation

Here's your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes judgment has been reserved in the African National Congress’ (ANC) trademark case against the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party.

Meanwhile, as expected, the South African Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, despite inflation increasing to 5.6% in February.

Furthermore, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has threatened to take Parliament to court for proposing that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) look into the collapsed deal between South African Airways (SAA) and Takatso.

News Today: 20 March 2024

The weather service has not issued any severe weather alerts for Thursday but anticipate warm conditions with scattered showers across provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Will ANC be happy if MK party is called ‘uMkhonto ka Zuma’? – Mpofu

Judgment has been reserved in the African National Congress’ (ANC) trademark case against the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party.

The matter played out at the Durban High Court on Wednesday with scores of ANC and MK party supporters gathered outside the court.

Former president Jacob Zuma is the leader of the MK party. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Former President Jacob Zuma also attended the case in a matter that has drawn huge interest as the country heads to the national and provincial elections on 29 May.

‘I do not know the price of a loaf of bread’ – Julius Malema

Despite being the leader of a party that has described itself as a party for the poor and marginalized EFF leader, Julius Malema was found wanting when said he did not know what a loaf of bread in South Africa costs.

Malema admitted to not being aware of the price of a loaf or bread in an interview with Lester Kiewit on Cape Talk on Monday.

EFF CIC Julius Malema briefs media at Winnie Mandela house in johannesburg, 5 December 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

“I would not know how much the price of a loaf of bread is because I am not in a position where I have to go and buy a loaf of bread,” he said.

Repo rate remains unchanged as expected at 8.25%

As expected, the South African Reserve Bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25% after the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee, despite inflation increasing to 5.6% in February. The decision was unanimous.

Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank, made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Image: iStock

He said Inflation expectations have moderated in the latest survey and although this is welcome, two-year ahead expectations are still in the top half of the Reserve Bank’s target range.

Duduzane Zuma could end up in top structures of MK party, claims analyst

Former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma, could join the MK party after the 29 May elections, says political analyst Lesiba Teffo.

Duduzane is the presidential candidate for the All-Game Changers (AGC), a new party that will be contesting elections alongside his father’s MK party and other new outfits such as Ace Magashule’s African Congress for Transformation (ACT).

Duduzane Zuma following an interview at Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton, 17 May 2023. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

““I would not be surprised if Zuma’s son is in the top six of the MK. Never underestimate Jacob Zuma. Remember after the elections you can always bring people on board,” Teffo said.

Gordhan threatens legal action against Parliament to prevent SIU investigating SAA deal

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has threatened to take Parliament to court for proposing that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) look into the collapsed deal between South African Airways (SAA) and Takatso.

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprise met on Wednesday to consider and adopt a report on its work regarding the controversial sale of 51% of SAA shares to the Takatso Consortium, which was formed by investor firm Harith General Partners and Global Aviation.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan at Cape Town City Hall on 11 September 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Gordhan recently announced that the sale was off amid allegations of irregularities about the deal.

