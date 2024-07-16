Polokwane water project is finally ready

Polokwane's new Seshego water treatment plant is complete, promising 10 megalitres of water daily, ending protests.

The long-waited Seshego water treatment plant which fuelled 99% of water protest marches in Polokwane is finally complete, the council said yesterday.

Construction work on the plant began in 2019 and lasted for four years. The council said it was busy with titivations and testing of the plant this year.

Polokwane mayor John Mpe said: “We have completed the Seshego water treatment plant and are pleased to announce that the plant is bringing an additional 10 megalitres of water a day.

ALSO READ: Polokwane municipality cuts consultant costs to boost services

“The project was budgeted at a tune of R190 million and we are happy it is able to give us a pleasing end-product.

“The water and sanitation department has allocated R86 million to complete the city’s groundwater projects. This will ensure the completion of the Sandriver North water treatment works by the end of December.

“Upon completion, the plant will bring 18 megalitres per day to benefit the city and the surrounding urban edge.”

Mpe said the department had allocated another R1.4 billion to Lepelle Northern Water to refurbish its infrastructure at the Ebenezer and Olifantspoort schemes to secure sustainable water to Polokwane.

Lepelle is a state-owned water utility responsible for bulk water provision to Limpopo’s councils on behalf of the department.

ALSO READ: Lost R17m: Polokwane municipal officials under fire for alleged corruption

Mpe said the protest over water shortages would soon become a thing of the past in Polokwane.

“We have successfully completed the R17 million Aganang Mashamaite Phase 1, R7.5 million Makgodu/Aganang Phase 2, R4 million Badimong Phase 13, R11 million Mankweng Phase 2, R12.4 million Agang East Ramalapa and R17.9 million Mothapo Phase 15.”

Polokwane is one of the fastest-growing cities in the country with a population of one million people.

Three main townships and over 50 villages depend on the water provision by Lepelle. This includes the areas of Mankweng, Turfloop, Seshego, Lebowakgomo and Solomondale.