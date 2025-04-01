E-waste crisis sparks recycling initiative in Limpopo

A government-backed initiative is paying residents to recycle e-waste, helping to reduce toxic pollution and improve waste management.

That old cellphone, television set, or laptop that you throw away has become a huge problem as people just dump electronic material – especially in landfills, said Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Bernice Swarts.

The country generated over 360 000 tons of e-waste annually. Therefore, the department initiated a joint action with communities and municipalities in Vhembe, Limpopo, to combat the waste.

Launching the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project in Thulamela, Swarts said e-waste was growing at an alarming rate and is now considered the fastest-growing waste stream worldwide.

E-waste growing at alarming rate

She attributed the problem to the proliferation of technology and the consumer-driven nature of society that had led to millions of tons of electronic devices being discarded each year.

“These devices, from old cellphones and household appliances, contain harmful materials such as lead, mercury and many other toxic chemicals, which can have devastating effects on our environment and health if not properly managed.

ALSO READ: Transforming e-waste into sustainable tech solutions

“Of the 360 000 tons of e-waste, only a small fraction of 10% is properly managed. The rest ends up in landfills, or worse, is illegally dumped, posing serious risks to our ecosystems,” she said.

This occurred despite the country’s waste laws not allowing the disposal of e-waste in landfills.

The legislation governing e-waste disposal included the Extended Producer Responsibility Bill that compelled electronic products producers to take back electronic waste and ensure proper recycling of it.

Legislation governing disposal

“This is done with the intention of diverting this waste stream from landfills for recycling purposes,” Swarts said.

Thula local municipality was identified as one of the placed improper disposal of e-waste had become a growing concern.

ALSO READ: NGO keeps e-waste out of South Africa’s landfills

“The municipality faces challenges with waste management.

“The increasing number of electronic devices being used without a proper system for disposal has led to the accumulation of waste that harms our environment and contaminates water and soil.

“Today’s launch of the E-Waste Recycling Pilot Project is our response to this growing crisis,” Swarts said.

Growing crisis

Three producer responsibility organisations (PROs) – Ewasa, Circular Energy and R2E2 – will also be part of the project.

Community members would be encouraged to dispose of waste by bringing it forward to be processed by the PROs and they would be paid for it per kilogram in cash, via EFT and MTN MoMo and vouchers that are redeemable at local supermarkets.

ALSO READ: E-waste crisis demands innovative solutions, experts urge

Also, e-waste drop-off points will be established among the communities for easy access.

“We aim to change the way residents think about their waste,” Swarts said.

Change how residents think about their waste

“The wheelie bins provided by the department will serve as dedicated receptacles for collecting e-waste, ensuring that it is separated from general household waste and directed to specialised recycling channels.

“This process will prevent toxic substances from leaching into the soil and water, protecting both our environment and our health,” Swarts said.