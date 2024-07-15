Water cuts in Sandton, Midrand, Alex and more from Monday – Here are the affected areas

Pumping at the Palmeit station will be reduced to 68% for 50 hours on Monday.

Thousands of Joburg residents will open empty taps on Monday, as Joburg’s Rand Water implements its latest round of maintenance.

The water utility has been doing necessary repairs to its infrastructure. The maintenance project started on 22 June 2024 and will run until 29 July 2024, with work rotating between several pumping stations.

Rand Water has completed work at Eikenhof, Zwartkojes and Daleside pumping stations.

Water interruption for 50 hours

Maintenance is set to start on phase 2 at the Palmiet station on Monday 15 July until Wednesday 17 July 2024. Pumping will be decreased for three days.

“Palmeit pumping will be reduced to 68% for 50 hours,” explained Johannesburg Water, which distributes Rand Water services to the city.

The areas affected by the Johannesburg water systems maintenance period are all Sandton and Midrand systems, the South Hills Tower as well as the Alexandra Park, Randjieslaagte and Linksfield reservoirs.

To see if your suburb will be affected, check out the list below.

Water won’t come back immediately

After the completion of the maintenance, the systems will take several days to start supplying again. This means it could take a while for your water pressure to be restored to what it was before the project started.

Residents in Midrand and Sandton will have to wait longer for their reservoirs, as they need to build capacity after being empty.

Rand Water has said water tankers will be provided to areas affected.

“Johannesburg Water will arrange for alternative water supply at strategic points within the residential areas. However, residents are encouraged to store water to prepare for maintenance.”

Water disruptions also in Pretoria

Areas in Pretoria are also affected by the maintenance. The water supply will be suspended for four days from Monday.

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the city would work to keep reservoirs as filled as possible during the maintenance period.

“However, water supply may be interrupted. Residents are therefore urged to use water sparingly”

