Pretoria storage facility gutted by fire

Flammable items in the storerooms contributed to the fire's intensity.

Flames flared up at a rapid pace at a rental storage facility in Sunnyside, Pretoria, on Thursday.

The facility housed several rooms filled with a wide range of products, from cars to computers.

The flammable items in the storerooms contributed to the fire’s intensity, which made it spread quickly from one room to another.

According to Tshwane Emergency Service Department acting spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni, the fire at the storage facility on Troye Street was reported to the City of Tshwane Emergency Services Call Centre at 6:14am.

“Upon arrival, firefighters began with operations and called for backup as the fire was spreading fast to the 40 storage rooms,” said Mnguni.

Picture: Tshwane Emergency Service Department

She said additional resources were brought from the Central Fire Station consisting of a ladder, breathing apparatus, and the district commander’s unit.

The firemen first worked on containing the blaze to prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings. About three hours later, the fire was extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Picture: Tshwane Emergency Service Department

It is not yet known how the fire started.

Fire safety measures for winter

“Members of the public are urged to be cautious during winter to ensure the safety and well-being of people, animals, and property,” said Mnguni.

The following precautionary measures are advised:

If there is any fire danger exposure to dwellings, like shacks or houses, vegetation, or veld fires, dial the toll-free number 107 for emergencies.

Burning charcoal produces large amounts of carbon monoxide, so do not leave it in the house when sleeping.

Never use fuels that are not designed for your heating unit.

Unapproved controlled burning must never be carried out (no controlled burning will be approved during this period).

Never leave children unattended near a burning candle or fire.

Make sure all candles are placed in safe candleholders.

Never connect electricity illegally.

Never overload electrical plugs.

Never leave imbawulas or coal fires to burn overnight without supervision.

Extinguish paraffin fires with sand or a fire extinguisher.

“The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department will continue to monitor updates by the South African Weather Service and issue further notices where necessary.”

To report any fire incident, call 107 toll-free or call 012 358 6300/6400.

