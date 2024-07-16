KZN government fast-tracks relief for Kenville fire victims

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, accompanied by Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs MEC Rev Musa Zondi, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi, Finance MEC Francois Rodgers, Sport Arts and Culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula, Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa, Xaba, and eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor Zandile Myeni and NPOs also visited the community of Kenville informal settlement on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied.

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government says that it is fast-tracking relief efforts in the Kenville informal settlement area after the fire that destroyed homes and forced over 400 families to flee.

237 informal settlements at the Kenville Informal Settlement in Sea Cow Lake, Durban, were destroyed on Saturday by a devastating fire, leaving 431 families destitute and one pregnant woman dead.

According to the eThekwini Municipality, the victims have been relocated to a temporary shelter and have been provided with food hampers, blankets, and mattresses with assistance from Gift of the Givers.

Immediate relief for over 400 families

On Monday, the eThekwini Municipality, Mayor Cyril Xaba, and KwaZulu-Natal Transport and Human Settlements MEC, Siboniso Duma, visited the informal settlement, where it was announced that the provincial government will implement immediate relief while activating a long-term plan to assist the over 400 families.

Following consulting with the Minister of Human Settlements, Mmamoloko Kubayi, the officials announced that building materials will be delivered by Wednesday, and the latest Thursday, to rebuild the dwellings destroyed by the fire.

Building materials will also be arranged for more than 200 families who were affected by fires in the past but whose profiling took a long to complete.

The office of the mayor is also assisting the family of the deceased woman with funeral arrangements.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education has been ensuring that learning for some of the 89 children is not interrupted; the Department of Health has been issuing access to healthcare through a mobile clinic; the Department of Social Development has been providing relief vouchers and counselling to the families; and the Department of Home Affairs has been is assisting with the issuing of temporary IDs and other enabling documents.

Long-term plan for families

“The long-term plan is to ensure that all families are relocated to a suitable land where the government and the city will build decent houses. Some of the informal settlements that have been razed down by fire are inaccessible and have been built on unsuitable land without proper planning,” said Duma.

The MEC added that the government is looking for vacant land to build houses for the families.

“Homes in poor terrain can be easily washed away during heavy rains. This applies to those who reside near rivers and waterways. With extreme weather patterns caused by climate change, our main goal is to save innocent lives,” Duma said.

On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli, accompanied by Economic Development, Tourism, and Environmental Affairs MEC Rev Musa Zondi, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) MEC Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi, Finance MEC Francois Rodgers, Sports Arts and Culture MEC Mntomuhle Khawula, Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Thembeni KaMadlopha-Mthethwa, Xaba, and eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor Zandile Myeni and NPOs also visited the community of Kenville informal settlement.

