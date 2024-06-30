SA’s new Cabinet: Steenhuisen’s new cushy job

The president has announced his executive weeks after the general elections.

The federal leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), John Steenhuisen, has been appointed as Agriculture Minister by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

In his address to nation on Sunday night, Ramaphosa appointed his Cabinet which consists of politicians from parties who are part of the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“We all have been called upon to serve the people of this country and we will do so with our utmost ability,” Ramaphosa said.

Agriculture Department

Previously, the Department of Agriculture had been combined with Land Reform and Rural Development, but Ramaphosa confirmed that Agriculture will stand on its own.

This was mainly done to accommodate more political parties in the GNU.

On the other hand, Land Reform and Rural Development had gone to the Pan Africanist Congress (PAC).

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa’s GNU cabinet: These are your new ministers and deputies

Steenhuisen was expected to use his new job to shine and prove his abilities.

His appointment means that he will have influence in the presidency including key decision making in government.

It was widely reported Steenhuisen had his eyes on the deputy president position.

As a minister, the DA leader will now earn R2.69 million a year.

Steenhuisen background

Durban-born Steenhuisen became DA federal leader last year in April after defeating former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in the race for the party’s top position.

Many had been surprised by Phalatse’s loss since she was more educated and had more leadership experience than her opponent.

Steenhuisen previously assumed the role of interim federal leader from November 2019.

He served as the chief whip of the official opposition from May 2014 to October 2019.

The DA leader has been an active politician since he was 22 years old and has served as a member of the National Assembly since 2011.

READ MORE: SADTU rejects education ministry going to ‘class enemy’ DA

This years marks 20 years in public service for the DA’s federal leader.

Prior to his appointment to the National Assembly, Steenhuisen was involved with the politics of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) first being elected as a councillor in Durban.

He then served as the provincial leader of the DA and the party’s caucus Leader in the KZN legislature.

Steenhuisen has been criticised for some comments, which had been seen as racist to some, in the lead up to the national elections.

He also claimed to have grown the DA since its last leader Mmusi Maimane left in 2016.

The DA leader boasted that he had introduced more black supporters to the party that his predecessor.