Durban University of Technology details damage after a week of attacks

Nica Richards

The situation at three of the Durban University of Technology’s (DUT) campuses remains tense, after a series of violent protests and arson attacks have wracked the institution for over a week.

DUT senior director of corporate affairs Alan Khan told The Citizen student protests were sparked by prospective students refusing to accept the university was not allowing walk-in registrations.

Khan said all registration has been strictly online, and that civilians had been gathering outside Steve Biko campus’s Gate 3 since 24 January.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Bullets fly as Wits students protest over debt exclusion

Property damaged

The situation reached boiling point in the early hours of last Tuesday morning, after a group of around 15 unknown suspects threw petrol bombs at the City Campus building.

A DUT vehicle belonging to the maintenance department was also set alight last Tuesday.

The following day, 9 February, a group of suspects damaged 23 windows and a computer after throwing stones at a building on City Campus. A staff member’s vehicle was also stoned in the car park.

That same Wednesday, a group of people destroyed seven glass doors of shops on DUT’s Steve Biko campus, and the Gate 7 guard house was damaged in another attack.

On Thursday 10 February, one of the ML Sultan Campus security officers was attacked by members of what Khan called “a political student organisation”.

The officer was seriously injured and required medical attention.

The Department of Finance’s security access gate and main entrance to the laboratory was also damaged in the attack.

And yesterday, four cars believed to belong to university staff members were also set alight by unknown suspects at Steve Biko Campus’s basement parking.

On Wednesday morning, the guard house at City Campus’s main gate was petrol bombed.

Investigations ongoing

Cases have been opened for all City Campus incidents with Durban Central police, and for incidents at Steve Biko campus, criminal cases have been opened with the Berea Saps, Khan assured.

Although a political student organisation was involved in one of the attacks, Khan said it could not be confirmed if all the incidents were politically motivated.

However, he did relay reports from campus security officers, who indicated some suspects were allegedly wearing clothing branded with the Economic Freedom Fighters’ student council. This too remains unconfirmed at this stage.

“The situation remains under control.

“The DUT Protection Services personnel are continuing to monitor the situation,” Khan added.

ALSO READ: Time for revolt: Students back to square one