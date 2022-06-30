Tshwane protesters demand to see mayor or else…

Marizka Coetzer

Protesters in Pretoria West say they will not stop protesting until they meet the Tshwane mayor to discuss service delivery grievances.

On Tuesday, police had to use rubber bullets to dispense hundreds of protesters from Gomora informal settlement who went on a rampage, blocking the main road and leaving a path of destruction. More than 13 windows of the Dutch Reformed Church Moot Wes opposite Gomora were damaged with stones on Monday.

Angry protesters removed road signs and damaged water meters and trees to block the streets surrounding Gomora with rocks and burning tyres. Down the street, the Du Plooy family said they feared for their lives. Corne du Plooy said it sounded like a battlefield.

“I cried because I honestly thought they were going to kill us. I was so scared,” she said.

Du Plooy said it all started when they heard the protesters blowing whistles on Monday night. She said the following day they couldn’t leave their houses after the road was blocked.

“On Tuesday morning we woke up with a boom and bang. You just heard stones bouncing off things and shots fired,” she said. Protesters want to see mayor or else…

“I woke up the household to warn them about the trouble outside.”

Du Plooy said it felt like a war erupted overnight. “We have only been living here for about a year and have got used to the music and partying but this was a new experience,” she said.

A few houses down the road, Miriam Masondo said they also feared for their lives when protesters took to the street.

“We feel like hostages. We couldn’t go anywhere because the protesters blocked all the roads,” she said.

Masondo said they haven’t had power for two days because of the protest. Other residents in the street didn’t have water after the water meter boxes were damaged.

Meanwhile, a few Gomora residents meet under a tree after the sound of another whistle.

Community leader Tshepo Mokgobi said they will not stop protesting until Tshwane mayor Randall Williams has addressed them.

“We want him to come here. We’re struggling. We don’t have electricity, water or sanitation, otherwise they must come and move us,” he said.

Mokgobi said they have been living there for 10 years and still don’t have access to the basics. The protesters said they would protest until they have been heard.