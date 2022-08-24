National shutdown: Here are the routes and places to avoid

Citizen Reporter

Trade union federation Cosatu and ordinary South Africans will embark on a national shutdown this morning.

South Africans have been encouraged to down tools and fight against the government and the private sector’s failure to tackle the current socio-economic challenges facing the nation.

According to the union, this is the only way to get the government to act against the unaffordable cost of living.

ALSO READ: Cosatu plans to bring economy to a halt in nationwide strike

The South African Federation of Trade Unions’ (Saftu) national shutdown is also set to go ahead on Wednesday in six provinces where Saftu and its allies will strike to “defend and advance the socio-economic interests of workers and the working class at large”.

Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and the Free State are among the provinces where protests are expected to take place.

Here are some of the routes and places to avoid if you are not part of the national shutdown:

Gauteng:

Demonstrators will gather at Burgers Park in Vander Walt street in Tshwane from 9am and make their way to the Union Buildings.

Limpopo

Assembly point will be at SABC Park in Polokwane from 8am. Thereafter marchers will make their way to the premier’s office on Rodenstein Street (next to the High Court).

Eastern Cape

Two gathering points: University of Fort Hare. Demonstrators will then head for the provincial legislature offices on Independence Avenue.

Victoria Ground Stadium in King William’s Town.

Western Cape

There are two known assembly points: Marchers plan to assemble at Keizersgracht from 8am. Marchers will then make their way to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, the provincial legislature, and finally, the Parliament precinct.

Prasa metro-rail offices in Cape Town picket.

Mpumalanga

Demonstrators will meet at Broadway in Witbank before marching to Eskom Park.

Northern Cape

There are several assembly points: Roodepan open arena (Galeshewe), Old Greenpoint (N8), Pick n Pay Open Space (Seochoareng street, Galeshwe), then proceed to Kemo open space.

North West

There are three assembly points across the province.

Rustenburg Taxi rank. Thereafter marchers head to the municipal offices.

Mahikeng at the Montshiwa Stadium before proceeding to the province’s legislature.

Klerksdorp assembly point: The medical centre before proceeding to the Department of Minerals.

Free State

There are two assembly points: Old Phuthaditjhaba square

Bloemfontein: The Batho Community Hall before proceeding to the Premiers Office

KwaZulu-Natal

Assembly point: King Dinuzulu Park (Botha Park)

NOW READ: National shutdown: Here’s what you need to know

-Additional reporting by Faizel Patel