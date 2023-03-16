ANC Tshwane march against DA: Avoid these streets

Faizel Patel

As the African National Congress (ANC) prepares for the “people’s march” in Tshwane on Friday, the Tshwane Metropolitan Police Department (TMPD) has warned people to behave themselves and protest peacefully or face the full might of the law.

Tshwane protest

The anticipated march comes after the ANC accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) of “regressing service delivery progress” in the City of Tshwane made by the party before it lost power in the metro in 2016.

ANC secretary general Fikile Mbalula, who will be leading the march under the banner #BuyaTshwane people’s campaign, lamented the state of service delivery and governance by the DA in Tshwane during a media briefing on Wednesday.

TMPD warning

Speaking to The Citizen, TMPD Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said officers are prepared for the march on Friday.

“This is not the first time we are hosting a march with the same capacity or more and there were no incidents. We are not only going to police this march as TMPD, we have assistance from the Saps.

“We are warning the crime elements, if they might be thinking of using this march to commit crime, they should retrain themselves and not get into that particular march because we will be there and we will be ready,” Mahamba said.

Peaceful march

Mahamba added that the ANC has committed that the march will be peaceful.

He said marchers will gather from 9am at the Old Putco Depot, corner Struben Road and Es’kia Mphahlele Drive Pretoria.

“From the gathering point, marchers will proceed on Struben Road, turn right onto Sophie De Bruyn Street, turn left onto Madiba Street, proceed on Madiba Street until they reach the Tshwane House between Sisulu Street and Lilian Ngoyi Street.

Affected streets

Mahamba has warned motorists that a number of streets will be affected and avoid affected streets including:

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Madiba Street

Bosman Street

Sophie De Bruyn Street

Johannes Ramokhoase Street

Lilian Ngoyi Street

Struben Road

Thabo Sehume Street

Paul Kruger Street

Alternative routes

Mahamba advised motorists to use the following alternative routes

Du Toit Street

Boom Street

Francis Baard Street

Bloed Street

Nelson Mandela Drive

Es’kia Mphahlele Drive

Interactive map of the City of Tshwane

Mahamba said marches are expected to disperse from the Tshwane House at 2pm after a memorandum is handed over.

