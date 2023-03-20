Shivambu says EFF knows ‘what has to be done’ to end load shedding

Lunga Mzangwe

Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president (EFF) Floyd Shivambu says if the party could take over government tomorrow, they would end all forms of load shedding in less than six months because they know what to do.

Shivambu was speaking outside Eskom Megawatt Park, where he addressed EFF members who had joined the party’s national shutdown.

“We know what has to be done [immediately],” he said.

Shivambu accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of wanting to sell Eskom to his “white friends”.

“These things they say about Eskom is a lie, they want to destroy Eskom, they will give the same coal to white people so they can continue to generate electricity for private and profit purposes. We not going to allow that as the EFF,” he said

“Our problems are man made by Cyril Ramaphosa who is under the puppetship or control of the Americans or Europeans.”

He also took a dig at the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) who refused to join their march.

“Santaco defied us, and they were driving themselves up and down, looking for people and there was no one to be found on the streets,” he said.

“We hope that next time when we give an instruction, they are going to listen. Everyone must learn to listen the EFF. When we speak you must know that certain things are going to happen. We do not make threats, we make commitments.”

Shivambu thanked supporters of the party, saying they had demonstrated the party was the only voice of reason in the country.

“We are an organisation of majority of South Africans that is why when we said no business must operate today, almost all closed down today,” Shivambu said