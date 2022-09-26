JMPD monitoring N12 in Eldorado Park after protests

Faizel Patel

Johannesburg Metro Police (JMPD) are monitoring the situation after the closure of the N12 freeway owing to protest action by resident of Eldorado Park.

Traffic was heavily congested on Monday morning on the freeway.



Residents were protesting after about 20 people, including two teenagers, were shot in gang-related violence over the past three months.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla advised motorists to use alternative routes in case the protest flare-up.

“Officers are monitoring the situation in Eldorado Park. This follows a closure of the N12 freeway between the K43 and Golden Highway earlier this morning.”

“SAPS Public Order Policing were on scene and managed to disperse the protesting crowds and the freeway was reopened for traffic to flow. The situation in Eldorado Park is calm and quiet this morning, and officers will continue to monitor the area for any further disturbances and disruptions,” Fihla said.

JMPD closed off the N12 in Eldorado Park due to burning tyres and debris on Friday.

Crime in Eldorado Park

Earlier this month, the City of Joburg Public Safety MMC David Tembe deployed more than 100 officers from the JMPD to help the South African Police Service (Saps) fight crime in Eldorado Park.

The deployment came after the community set up tents and camped outside a police station demanding that government addresses the issues faced by Eldorado Park, which include murders, gangs, drugs, guns and corrupt cops.

Tembe said JMPD will work together with the SAPS.

“Where there is an investigative issue, SAPS and JMPD will work together… We made a commitment together with SAPS to assist the community.”

“We are a force multiplier to SAPS. So, therefore, where they need assistance, we assist them. Where we need assistance, they assist us… Jointly, investigatively, and visibility of the police, we are going to work together,” Tembe said.

