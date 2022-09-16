100 JMPD officers deployed to help police in Eldorado Park

Kgomotso Phooko

The City of Joburg Public Safety MMC David Tembe deployed more than 100 officers from the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) to help the South African Police Service (Saps) fight crime in Eldorado Park.

The JMPD deployment has been made to curb the rampant crime in Eldorado Park. It comes after two teenagers where killed in a shootout during the weekend.

Today the MMC for @CoJPublicSafety Cllr David Tembe together with #JMPD leadership & staff addressed the issues of crime & service delivery affecting the community of Eldoradopark



100x more officers deployed to fight lawlessness in the area. pic.twitter.com/EJC3VS9cX3— Jo'burg Metro Police Department – JMPD (@JoburgMPD) September 15, 2022

Crime in Eldorado Park

The community then set up tents and camped outside a police station from Monday demanding that government addresses the issues faced by Eldorado Park, including murders, gangs, drugs, guns and corrupt cops.

The residents said they submitted a memorandum of demands to the police station last month but they have not seen any action taken.

They vowed to continue camping outside the police station until they see boots on the ground.

JMPD officers

Tembe said JMPD officers will be monitoring hotspot areas in Eldorado Park.

The new JMPD officers deployed in Eldorado Park for the next 3 months.

Thank for your prompt response to the call of the people MMC of Public Safety @David_S_Tembe. MMC of 30 minutes ????

Together #LetsFixSouthAfrica@CllrvWyk @zadieboss @CarinvdS @ActionsaCoJCW @CannyNesh pic.twitter.com/m0JrhKD4VM— Smee (@EsmieLieb) September 15, 2022

Addressing the community outside the police station on Thursday, Tembe said the officers will be stationed in the area for three months.

“They will be on the street, what we are going to do, starting tonight, is have police visibility. It means we are going to have road side checks, not road blocks and it will be done on a 24/7 shift.

JMPD officers at Eldorado Park on Thursday. Picture: JMPD

“We made a commitment together with the Saps today to the community…. In fact on Tuesday two women were raped, we cannot let these things to go on,” said Tembe.

He said about 13 people have died in the area in two weeks as a result of gun violence.

