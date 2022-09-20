Popcru and other unions to take to streets over better working conditions

Faizel Patel

Several unions including Popcru and public service union the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) will be taking to the streets on Tuesday over a number of issues despite a low turnout at previous shutdowns.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) want government to increase salaries by 6.5 % and better working conditions police and prison warders including better measures for safety.

Join #SAFTU Public Service Unions tomorrow in rejection of the 3% salary offer increase. pic.twitter.com/wFKvc5obY1— SAFTU (@SAFTU_media) September 19, 2022

Popcru has called for South Africans to join in their march with thousands expected to occupy the streets of Tshwane.

Services affected

General Secretary Jeff Dladla told the SABC the strike action could affect some important government services.

“Surely there will be skeletal staff working. We have actually mobilised our members in their numbers to be part of this national march.

“We hope that most will descend to Pretoria to show their anger and dissatisfaction against the government that is failing to take care of them. Especially in the increment. The employer is only offering 3% as an organisation we have rejected the 3%.”

#COSATU fully supports its affiliated union, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (POPCRU)’s march to the Union Buildings tomorrow, 20 September 2022, as well as the various pickets it has held across the country in the build up to this historic march. @eNCA @SAPoliceService pic.twitter.com/8iuFG8dXvl— @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) September 19, 2022

Load shedding

The union’s leadership said their march on Tuesday will also raise their dissatisfaction with load shedding which they said has made their work difficult.

“This has also seen our police stations become vulnerable as communications lines are affected and communities can’t access the already under-resourced police while those stations with generators run short with diesel.”

The union represents 160 000 police, correctional services and traffic officials.

National shutdown

Last month, trade union federations Cosatu and Saftu planned to bring the economy to a halt in a bid to get the government to acknowledge the socio-economic crisis facing millions of South Africans.

They marched from Burgers Park which was the starting point for the national shutdown.

Cosatu read out its demands to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele.

Gungubele said the government had taken note of the protest and grievances by the poor, workers and all South Africans.

