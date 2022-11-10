PSA strike: Roads to avoid in Pretoria on Thursday

Citizen Reporter

Thursday marks day one of the Public Servants Association’s (PSA) national strike over a wage dispute with government.

Thousands of workers will down tools for an undisclosed period after negotiations deadlocked.

Wage impasse

The association, which represents 235 000 members in the public sector, is demanding a 6.5% increase. Government is only willing to up wages by 3%.

A number of departments, namely home affairs and transport, are likely to bear the brunt of demonstrations across the country.

In August, the PSA voted on whether to go ahead with the strike after deadlocked wage negotiations with government.

At the time, the PSA was demanding a 3% salary hike, with government insisting on 2%.

Workers say they have not received salary increases for three years, with the union accusing government of refusing to implement a previous resolution over salary increases.

The department of public service and adminstration assured it had measures in place to mitigate the impact of the industrial action, and said picketing can only take place during lunch hours or tea breaks, outside their place of work.

Strike action will start at 9am from the old Putco bus depot.

From there, demonstrators will make their way to National Treasury’s building in Pretoria Central.

The following roads in Pretoria are to be affected:

Struben Street

7th Avenue

Kgosi Mampuru Street

Johannes Ramokhoase Street;

Sophie de Bruyn Street;

Bosman Street;

Palace Street; and

Paul Kruger Street.

The march will be closely monitored by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD).

The TMPD have suggested the following roads to be used as alternative routes on Thursday:

Eskia Mphahlele Drive;

Boom Street; and

Francis Baard Street.

Demonstrations by the PSA will form the first major public service strike since 2010.

The association said the nationwide action will be supported by its sister unions affiliated with the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa).

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Thapelo Lekabe and Kgomotso Phooko.