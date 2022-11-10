Daily news update: Enyobeni tavern tragedy, PSA wage strike and ANC leadership

Citizen Reporter

Families of the Enyobeni Tavern victims have lodged a complaint with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) calling for an independent inquiry into the deaths of the 21 teenagers.

The 21 underage youngsters lost their lives after a night out at the tavern in Scenery Park, East London on 26 June 2022.

The parents want answers and are willing to have their children exhumed for further tests to be conducted to determine what caused their deaths.

In September, the Eastern Cape health department met with parents where they told them that the children suffocated to death due to overcrowding.

The unofficial report conflicts with an earlier preliminary toxicology report, which stated that they might have died as a result of methanol poisoning after traces of methanol was found in their blood.

Picture File: Public sector workers march through the streets of Pretoria, demanding wage increases.

The Public Servants Association (PSA) will be embarking on a national strike on Thursday, over government’s decision to unilaterally implement a 3% wage hike this month for public servants after wage negotiations deadlocked.

However, government says it has put measures in place to mitigate the impact of the strike.

The PSA represents 235 000 members in the public sector and is demanding 6.5% in wage increases. It said its nationwide action will be supported by its sister unions affiliated with the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa).

This will be the first major Public-Service strike since 2010.

Thursday’s strike is expected to have a serious impact on the activities of the departments of home affairs and transport as well as South Africa border controls.

ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile.



African National Congress (ANC) Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile has confirmed that South Africans will find out next week who the leading contenders for the top six positions for the party are, ahead of the elective conference.

Monday was the official deadline for ANC branches to conclude their nominations ahead of the governing party’s 55th national elective conference next month.

Nominations

Mashatile who is the leading candidate to replace David Mabuza as the ANC’s deputy president told SAfm that the ANC has given all branches an opportunity to submit their nominations.

He said they have reached a more than 80% threshold for branches that have held their general meetings.

This gives the party the green light to hold its 55th national conference from 16 to 20 December in Nasrec, Johannesburg.

Matthew Booth speaks out – Denies cheating allegations

Matthew Booth denies cheating on Sonia Booth.

Former football player and SuperSport presenter Matthew Booth has denied allegations of infidelity levelled against him by his wife Sonia Booth.

After his wife Sonia told her side of the story over the last few days, releasing information that purported a relationship Matthew had with Bongani Mthombeni-Moller, Matthew has now denied the alleged affair.

Releasing a statement on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Matthew says he is disappointed with his wife’s actions.

‘Unfounded allegations’

His statement read: “It is with utmost sadness and disappointment that my wife Sonia Booth resorted to airing these unfounded allegations on all public platforms with [the] intention to tarnish my name without discussing them with me, and without considering the damage the allegations will cause, especially to our minor children who are in the middle of their final exams and to the Mthombeni-Moller family.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Edmilson Dove speaks to the media recently







Edmilson Dove’s sudden departure from Cape Town City will remain a mystery as he says he prefers to focus on his new team Kaizer Chiefs.

The Mozambican was a regular at City but disappeared for a few months before turning up at Naturena where he has signed with Chiefs.

Asked what happened at City, Dove said he would rather keep that to himself and not let it become an issue as it is now part of the history.

“I think if you focus on the past you end up not moving forward,” says Dove. “So, I am grateful for the time I spent at Cape Town City but now it is a new chapter for me.