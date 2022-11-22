Public sector union strike: Pretoria roads to be affected

Citizen Reporter

More than 800 000 public sector workers belonging to the country’s three main trade union federations will down tools indefinitely from Tuesday, dubbed the “National day of Action”.

The federations have argued that their fight was not only for the cost-of-living adjustment, but also for the protection of collective bargaining.

National Day of Action

Workers belonging to the country’s three main trade union federations, namely the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu), the Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) and the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu), are protesting government’s implementation of a 3% wage hike across the board.

Unions, including National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South African (Denosa) – are demanding at least 6.5%.

According to the Department of Public Service and Administration, the final offer will come at a cost of R34 billion to the fiscus for the 2022/2023 financial year.

Last week, the Public Servants Association (PSA) embarked on a national strike over the wage impasse.

In Durban, Cosatu and its affiliates plan to hand over a memorandum of grievances to a representative of KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, The Witness reported.

Because of the Santaco protest action in the province, EWN reports Cosatu in the Western Cape has postponed its planned demonstrations.

Cosatu, Fedusa and Saftu’s affiliate unions will also continue with picket demonstrations across critical service centres like public hospitals, ports and government institutions.

Gauteng protests

In Pretoria, Cosatu is planning a march from 9am to National Treasury.

Marchers will gather at Burgers Park, and join Lilian Ngoyi Street, before turning onto Johannes Ramokhoase Street and into Paul Kruger Street.

The following intersections will be affected:

Vissagie Street;

Nana Sita Street;

Francis Baard Street;

Pretorius Street;

Helen Joseph Street;

Madiba Street;

Johannes Ramokhoase Street; and

Paul Kruger Street.

Protesters are expected to disperse from National Treasury by Tuesday afternoon, the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) said.

The march will be monitored by the TMPD, with motorists urged to make use of the following alternative routes:

Bosman Street;

Struben Street; and

Boom Street.

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Reitumetse Makwea