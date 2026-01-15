Social Development responds to claims R370 SRD grant is ending

The SRD grant was extended until 2027 and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana allocated R284.7 billion for social grants 2025/26.

The Department of Social Development (DSD) has warned grant recipients to rely only on government sources for updates on social services.

A statement was issued by the department on Wednesday after the circulation of social media posts claiming the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress grants would be coming to an end.

The department denied the rumours, reminding South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant recipients to check official channels before reposting such information.

SRD grant safe for now

Posts featuring an image of Social Development Minister Nokuzola Tolashe and government insignia this week claimed the R370 SRD would be discontinued.

The department warned that creating images that misrepresent government officials was unlawful and caused public confusion.

“DSD strongly discourages the creation and circulation of fake news that causes unnecessary panic and distress among social grant beneficiaries.

“The Department wishes to categorically state that these claims are false. There is no such decision, announcement or directive from the department or government regarding the termination of the SRD,” the department stated.

Grant recipients and members of the public were advised that official information was published via the DSD WhatsApp channel, the DSD website, Sassa platforms and verified government social media pages.

R284 billion in social grants

The SRD grants were extended to 2027 by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana in his Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement in November.

The R370 grant was subject to a review based on “active labour market programmes”, which was set to be concluded by September.

In Godongwana’s initial budget speech earlier in 2025, he said R284.7 billion had been allocated for social grants for the 2025/26 financial year.

“As announced by the president in the State of the Nation Address, the SRD will be used as a basis for the introduction of a sustainable form of income support for unemployed people.

“This spending is our commitment to the redistribution of income and opportunities in favour of the most vulnerable households in society,” the minister said.

