Sadtu national general council: Ramaphosa tells teachers they have a great responsibility

Siphumelele Khumalo

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed members of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) on the third day of the national general council.

Speaking at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park, he said it was important to reflect and celebrate the important role teachers played in the world by advancing human progress overall.

“Teachers are responsible for the development of our country’s most valuable resource – our children.

“More than any mineral or natural asset, more than any product or industry, the children of this country will shape our future and determine our fortunes. That places a great responsibility on teachers to educate and prepare our children well,” he said.

Jobs created

Ramaphosa also said that to improve the state of the economy crippled by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government established the Presidential Employment Stimulus to provide work and livelihood opportunities mainly to the unemployed, which has now reached more than a million participants.

“In the largest programme supported by the stimulus, over 600 000 young people have been placed as school assistants in over 22 000 schools.

“The reports we have received from school management, teachers and other stakeholders have said that these school assistants have made a positive contribution to the learning environment in schools,” he said.

He also lauded Sadtu’s support for the programme.

Collaboration between teachers and government

The president also highlighted a number of challenges faced by the education sector and said teachers and the government needed to collaborate to rectify these issues.

“Incidents of violence, abuse and bullying in our schools are a grave concern. Incidents of racism are greatly distressing and show that there is still resistance among some people to the gains that this democratic order has achieved.”

“We are concerned about the apparent increase in incidents of violence against teachers and learners, often perpetrated by criminals who come into schools.”

“This means that SGBs, CPFs, communities, local businesses, unions and the police need to work together to ensure that every single school in the country is a place where educators and learners feel secure and safe.”

Fourth industrial revolution

Ramaphosa also said that it was important that schools are equipped for the fourth industrial revolution and that teachers are able to use the technology.

“In a world that is becoming increasingly digital, Sadtu has a significant role to play in ensuring that its members are ready for new technology and new subjects as part of our shared effort to get our learners ready for this new world.”

“Teachers need to educate learners about the benefits and risks associated with emerging media and technology,” he said.

