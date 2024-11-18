Many still in the dark: Ramaphosa appeals to developed world to help Africa expand renewable energy [VIDEO]

Ramaphosa launched the Road to Joburg campaign at the G20 summit as he prepares to take over the presidency from Brazil in December

President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Commission President Ursula Vonder Leyen and CEO of Global Citizen, Hugh Evans, ahead of the Rio G20 Leader’s Summit. Picture: X/@PresidencyZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for assistance from developed countries to help African nations meet their environmental pledge of expanding renewable energy.

Ramaphosa, who celebrated his 72nd birthday, arrived in the Federative Republic of Brazil to lead South Africa’s participation at the Group of Twenty (G20) Leaders’ Summit taking place in Rio de Janeiro.

The president launched the Road to Joburg campaign at the G20 summit as he prepares to take over the presidency from Brazil in December and continue to consolidate initiatives of its global south predecessors from 1 December 2024 under the rallying call of Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.

PANEL DISCUSSION: ROAD TO JOHANNESBURG CAMPAIGN



Living in darkness

The Rio G20 Leaders’ Summit is being held under the theme “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet” between 18 and 19 November 2024.

During a discussion, Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans said many people on the African continent “still live in darkness”, and Ramphosa agreed.

“Africa is well endowed with sun and wind and that can be utilised and that can be utilised to good effect to grow our economies to ensure that at a social level, people have access to electricity.

“But of course, this does not come as cheap as one would think. It requires finance, clear decisions by leaders, not only on the Africa continent, but by leaders globally,” Ramaphosa said.

Africa needs partnerships

Ramaphosa said Africa needs really good partnerships with developed economies to follow through on commitments made at COP28 to triple renewable energy output by 2030.

“Those commitments lead to opportunities and with those opportunities we are then able to get finance, we are able to get technologies, we enable to ensure that our economies grow and enterprises are spread around the African continent.

“In the end, it is energy that drives growth, drives economies. So, renewable energy than gives us those opportunities and in South Africa we are taking up that opportunity for renewable energy,” Ramphosa said.

G20 summit

Ramaphosa emphasised that South Africa faced “enormous” energy challenges in the past three years.”

Ramaphosa held several bilateral talks on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, including with the European Commission’s president, Ursula von der Leyen.

At the start of the summit on Monday, Ramaphosa will also address plenary sessions on South Africa’s priorities: combating hunger and poverty, and advocating for reforms to global governance institutions.

The G20 remains the premier forum for international economic cooperation and governance, representing 85% of global GDP, 75% of global trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population.

