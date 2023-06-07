Ramaphosa commits to work with Portugal on renewable energy

By Faizel Patel

With South Africa reeling from an energy crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa has committed to work with Portugal in resolving the energy quandary in the country.

Ramaphosa was hosting his counterpart Portuguese president Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in Pretoria on Tuesday.

The president said his meeting with De Sousa was an opportunity to deepen the two country’s collaboration in energy.

South Africa is grappling with a massive energy crisis and the state-owned entity Eskom has warned of exacerbated load shedding during winter.

Energy security

Ramaphosa highlighted that South Africa was impressed with how Portugal was able to achieve energy security.

“We were very impressed to hear how Portugal had been able to achieve energy security largely by utilising various other forms of energy sources, particularly the renewable ones.

“Portugal is one of the leaders in Europe in the deployment of renewable energy and we discussed opportunities for sharing best practice, for sharing investment in technology transfer and skills development,” said Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa to visit Portugal

De Sousa thanked Ramaphosa for inviting him to South Africa.

“Between our states, the relations are friendly and on a bilateral basis as well. Portugal plays a big role in all communities within this European and other African communities.

“Where Portugal is very much advanced in renewable energy, South Africa is experiencing the domain of classis energy,” De Sousa said.

De Sousa invited Ramaphosa to visit Portugal in March 2024.

“It is very significant because we will be celebrating fifty years of democracy in Portugal. This event is linked to the independence of all countries that are brothers to Portugal, speak Portuguese and also on the fight against apartheid in South Africa.”

Ramaphosa accepted the invitation saying the logistics of the visit will be worked out.

Portuguese community in SA

South Africa is home to the world’s third largest community in the Portuguese Diaspora.

Ramaphosa said the Portuguese community’s culture, traditions, customs and food are very much part of South Africa’s “national life”.

“One of South Africa’s greatest strengths is that we are united in our diversity. The Portuguese community contributes much to that diversity and to that strength. The relationship between Portugal and Southern Africa stretches back several centuries and has evolved into a partnership of cooperation and solidarity,” Ramaphosa said.

