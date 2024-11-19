SA to prioritise food security, economic growth in G20 presidency, says Ramaphosa

South Africa assumes the presidency of the G20 on 1 December, taking over from Brazil.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told leaders at the G20 Summit the world faces many challenges that “pose a danger to global peace and justice” and that South Africa’s G20 presidency has a chance to reform global governance.

Ramaphosa delivered his opening address at the G20 Summit that is underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Monday.

Global governance

Ramaphosa thanked world leaders for ensuring that the reform of the global governance institutions takes centre stage during the G20 Summit.

“The reform of these institutions is more urgent now than ever before, and I believe that we all agree that for world governance to go forward these institutions must be reformed. Our discussions here today demonstrate a shared global will to address current and future global challenges.

“The world faces many challenges that pose a danger to global peace and justice. They pose a danger to the very existence of this very precious planet that we share. These challenges include soaring global temperatures, rising inequality between nations and people, and escalating geopolitical tensions in areas such as Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan, among others,” Ramaphosa said.

UN charter

Ramaphosa said in order to address these challenges, there needs to be more robust multilateralism and a “renewed commitment to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.”

“The UN Charter calls for the peaceful resolution of conflicts. The principle of self-determination is also enshrined in the Charter.

“The people of Palestine have been denied their right to self-determination and are under the yoke of a brutal and violent occupation. As the G20 collective, we need to add our voices to ensure that the carnage that is taking place in Gaza is ended and that we work towards a just and lasting peace for both Palestinians and Israelis,” Ramaphosa said.

United Nations

Ramaphosa stressed the importance of respecting the UN Charter.

“All member states must comply with its principles and with international law. There can be no exceptions and no country is immune from these obligations. We are all bound by the same rules.

“There is a need to both strengthen and reform multilateral mechanisms and institutions to address the challenges that the world faces,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa said the United Nations must remain the centrepiece of multilateralism and must “lead the way in advancing peace and security, tackling poverty and under-development, and protecting human rights.”

G20 presidency

Ramaphosa added that when South Africa takes over the G20 Presidency on 1 December, Pretoria will take up this effort to “strengthen and reform the multilateral system to effectively respond to global realities – and to ensure that no country is left behind and no one is left behind.”

The president said food security and economic growth in the world’s poorest parts will be one of the high-level priorities of South Africa’s G20 presidency in 2025.

Ramaphosa told world leaders, South Africa was in full support of the Brazilian G20 presidency’s focus on social inclusion and the fight against hunger.

