Ramaphosa avoids public comment on Simelane’s VBS controversy [VIDEO]

Simelane denies any wrongdoing in accepting a 'dodgy' loan from a VBS fixer to purchase a coffee shop.

Thembi Simelane, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development at the Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development on September 05, 2024 in Cape Town, South Africa. This comes after allegations surfaced in the media that Minister Thembi Simelane, while she was Mayor of Polokwane Municipality in Limpopo, received at least R500 000 in a loan from an individual intimately linked to VBS Bank. (Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The Presidency says that President Cyril Ramaphosa will refrain from commenting publicly on matters relating to Justice Minister Thembi Simelane amid allegations that she benefited from the Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya briefed the media in Cape Town on Wednesday about Ramaphosa’s public program.

On Friday, Simelane appeared before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice to address allegations that she funnelled millions into the now-defunct VBS while serving as the mayor of Polokwane in 2016.

Watch Vincent Magwenya saying President Cyril Ramaphosa is “applying his mind” in the Thembi Simelane VBS matter

Ramaphosa applying mind

Simelane has denied any wrongdoing in taking a “dodgy” loan from a VBS fixer to buy a coffee shop.

Magwenya said Ramaphosa will make a decision on Simelane once he has examined the report she submitted to him.

“President Ramaphosa is in receipt of a report from the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Ms Thembi Simelane. As stated before, the President will apply his mind over the matter. In doing so, the President will not engage issues that he manages with ministers, including Minister Simelane in the public domain.

“The President appreciates the importance of the Justice Ministry in the leadership of the Justice security and crime prevention cluster, and contribution to the successful functioning of the cluster. The President is committed to ensure the highest levels of integrity within the National Executive. He will consider all the facts on the matter before making any determination,” Magwenya said.

“Dodgy loan”

Simelane took a R575,600 “commercial loan” from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company that allegedly brokered unlawful investments of R349 million by the Polokwane Municipality into the now-defunct VBS Mutual Bank.

Gundo Wealth Solutions is owned by Ralliom Razwinane. He stands trial on 13 counts of corruption as part of the main criminal case around the R2 billion theft that collapsed the bank in early 2018.

The alleged kickbacks to Gundo, a portion of which eventually ended up with Simelane, are the subject of two counts of corruption.

Earlier this week, Simelane said the African National Congress (ANC) will decide whether she must step aside and step down from her position as justice minister of the country amid allegations that she benefitted from VBS.

Last week, political analyst and North West University Professor Andre Duvenhage said he believes that Simelane “may not survive” the VBS allegations and that Ramaphosa will come under pressure to take action against her.

