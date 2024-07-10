Ramaphosa congratulates Iran’s new President Masoud Pezeshkian

South Africa and Iran are celebrating the 30th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations established in 1994.

President Masoud Pezeshkian’s election came after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May. Picture: X/@DIRCO_ZA

President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Iran’s President elect Masoud Pezeshkian, saying South Africa will continue to work with the country.

Seen as a centrist and reform-minded candidate, Pezeshkian promised to serve all Iranians in his first public address after being declared the winner of an election run-off against his hardline rival, Saeed Jalili.

The election came after the death of Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May.

A vote count offered by authorities put Pezeshkian as the winner with 16.3 million votes to Jalili’s 13.5 million in Friday’s election.

Ramaphosa also congratulated the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on exercising their democratic right during the two rounds of the electoral process.

ALSO READ: ‘Unthinkable tragedy’: Ramaphosa mourns passing of ‘remarkable’ Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Bilateral relations

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said South Africa and Iran enjoy cordial bilateral relations and are celebrating in 2024 the 30th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations established in 1994.

“President Ramaphosa affirms that South Africa will continue working with the Islamic Republic of Iran to deepen cooperation at the bilateral and multilateral levels to promote global and regional peace, security, stability, and to achieve economic development for the benefit of both countries.

“The president emphasised the need for South Africa and Iran to continue collaborating closely in promoting the agenda of the Global South through shared membership in groupings such as the Non-Aligned Movement, the BRICS, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, as well as other formations,” Magwenya said.

‘New chapter for Iran’

Speaking from the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday, Pezeshkian said his victory will “usher in a new chapter” for the country, Al Jazeera reported.

“We are ahead of a big trial, a trial of hardships and challenges, simply to provide a prosperous life to our people,” he said during brief remarks at the mausoleum of the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Pezeshkian also hailed the relatively high turnout in Friday’s polls, promising to listen to the voices of the Iranian people and “fulfil all the promises” he made.

Shortly after the announcement, Jalili conceded defeat, saying anybody elected by the people must be respected.

ALSO READ: Two ultraconservative candidates exit Iran presidential race