Ramaphosa demands child safety measures after tragic Carletonville crash [video]

Twelve pupils died after a Ford Ranger and Toyota Siyaya collided on the N12 near Fochville, causing it to overturn before it eventually caught fire.

a Ford Ranger rammed into a Toyota Siyaya, causing it to overturn before it eventually caught on fire. Photo: X/@sa_crime

President Cyril Ramaphosa has demanded that South Africa’s children be protected after 12 pupils from two schools in Carletonville died in a scholar transport crash.

On Wednesday, a Ford Ranger rammed into a Toyota Siyaya on the N12 near Fochville, causing it to overturn before it eventually caught fire.

The driver of the scholar transport vehicle also lost his life in the accident.

WATCH: @GautengProvince Premier @Lesufi and @EducationGP1 & @GautengSACR MEC @matomekopano addressed the media outside Carletonville Hospital where 8 learners who survived a fatal transport accident this morning were being treated. pic.twitter.com/KLOnIha8Pf July 10, 2024

Eleven of the pupils were from Rocklands Primary School, and one was from Laerskool Blyvooruitsig.

Seven other pupils are in hospital receiving medical attention.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident.

Saddened

Ramaphosa said he is “deeply saddened” by the deaths of the 12 pupils.

The president has conveyed his condolences to the families, friends, fellow pupils and educators of the deceased children. He also wished the injured pupils a speedy recovery.

“The loss of such young lives at the start of a new school term touches all of us as a nation We wish the affected families and school communities the best as they mourn the passing of children who have been deprived of fulfilling their potential and spending their lives with families and friends.

“This tragedy, which regretfully is not the first of its kind to confront us, demands that that we exercise our obligation to protect our children with the utmost care,” Ramaphosa said.

ALSO READ: 12 primary school learners die in horror crash outside Carletonville

Road safety

The Minister of Transport, Barbara Creecy, and her deputy Mkhuleko Hlengwa also conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families.

Speaking at the Southern African Transport Conference at the CSIR earlier this week, Creecy indicated that road safety will receive priority attention in the seventh administration.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Department of Education MEC Matome Chiloane will be visiting the schools, which are located a few blocks from one another, as well as the families to offer the services of their support teams.

“The department has already dispatched its psycho-social support team to the school to provide immediate support and to work closely with the school and affected families,” said GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona

“Counseling services will be made available to all learners and staff members to help them cope with the emotional aftermath of this tragedy,” Mabona added.

ALSO READ: WATCH: At least ten killed, scores injured in horror Mpumalanga crash