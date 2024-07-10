SANDF confirms another soldier killed in DRC explosion

The SANDF said the soldier was fatally wounded when a hand grenade exploded close to the sleeping quarters in their base in Beni

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has confirmed that another soldier stationed in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has been killed.

The soldier was deployed to the country as part of the United Nations Mission in the DRC.

The SANDF said the soldier was fatally wounded when a hand grenade exploded close to the sleeping quarters at their base in Beni, in the eastern region of the DRC, on Monday.

Explosion

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini said its not clear what caused the hand grenade to explode.

“A SANDF board of inquiry including the United Nations officials will be convened to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. The name of the deceased will be announced when all processes to bring his mortal remains back home have been concluded and his family has been informed of his passing.

“The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Angie Motshekga, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Bantu Holomisa, and Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Richard Mkhungo convey their sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and the entire defence family,” Dlamini said.

Mortar attack

Last month, a mortar attack on one of SANDF’s bases in the DRC resulted in two deaths and 20 injuries.

The SANDF said the attack took place at the base in Sake, in eastern DRC.

At least 2,900 SANDF soldiers were deployed to provide support in combating illicit armed factions in the eastern region of the DRC.

The deployment was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to fulfil the country’s obligation towards the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission to the DRC.

North West deaths

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent condolences following the passing of four defence force members in the North West.

The soldiers were found inside a container at a disused mineshaft in Orkney where they were stationed to fight illegal mining.

It is understood the soldiers died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a fire that they had made to keep warm.

