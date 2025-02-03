Ramaphosa responds to Trump, says SA has ‘not confiscated any land’

US President Donald Trump claimed the South African government was confiscating land, something President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to his United States counterpart Donald Trump’s cutting of financial support to South Africa.

The US president announced on Sunday that his administration was halting all funding to South Africa of Ramaphosa’s signing of the Expropriation Act.

Trump accused South Africa of “treating certain classes of people very badly” and said no funding would be released until his administration had investigated the matter.

No land confiscation

Ramaphosa’s response early on Monday stated that South Africa was not discriminating against any of its citizens.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land,” stated Ramaphosa.

“We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest.

“We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and common understanding over these matters,” stated the president.

US contribution

Ramaphosa stressed that the United States was a key partner, both politically and through trade, but suggested the broader financial losses may be minimal.

“With the exception of PEPFAR Aid, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIVAids programme, there is no other significant funding that is provided by the United States in South Africa,” stated Ramaphosa.

However, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) stated in its 2024 review that it had contributed US$94 million to the fight against tuberculosis in South Africa.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Elon Musk, Trump’s government efficiency advisor, expressed his dislike of USAID, which he hoped would soon be dissolved.

This is a developing story. Hit refresh for the latest version.