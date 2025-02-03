South Africa

Home » News » South Africa

Avatar photo

By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

2 minute read

3 Feb 2025

09:50 am

Ramaphosa responds to Trump, says SA has ‘not confiscated any land’

US President Donald Trump claimed the South African government was confiscating land, something President Cyril Ramaphosa has denied.

President Ramaphosa responded to claims from Donald Trump that South Africa was confiscating land.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to his United States counterpart Donald Trump’s cutting of financial support to South Africa.

The US president announced on Sunday that his administration was halting all funding to South Africa of Ramaphosa’s signing of the Expropriation Act.

Trump accused South Africa of “treating certain classes of people very badly” and said no funding would be released until his administration had investigated the matter.

No land confiscation

Ramaphosa’s response early on Monday stated that South Africa was not discriminating against any of its citizens.

“South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land,” stated Ramaphosa.

“We look forward to engaging with the Trump administration over our land reform policy and issues of bilateral interest.

“We are certain that out of those engagements, we will share a better and common understanding over these matters,” stated the president.

US contribution

Ramaphosa stressed that the United States was a key partner, both politically and through trade, but suggested the broader financial losses may be minimal.

“With the exception of PEPFAR Aid, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIVAids programme, there is no other significant funding that is provided by the United States in South Africa,” stated Ramaphosa.

However, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) stated in its 2024 review that it had contributed US$94 million to the fight against tuberculosis in South Africa.

On Monday, Reuters reported that Elon Musk, Trump’s government efficiency advisor, expressed his dislike of USAID, which he hoped would soon be dissolved.

This is a developing story. Hit refresh for the latest version.

Read more on these topics

Cyril Ramaphosa Donald Trump expropriate land without compensation rand

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Trump must punish senior ANC leaders, not ordinary citizens, says AfriForum
South Africa SANDF dismisses claims soldiers are ‘trapped’ and M23 is ‘monitoring their movement’
News Trump to cut off ‘all future funding’ to SA amid investigation into land expropriation
Load Shedding Eskom and load shedding: ‘The worst is yet to come’ – expert
Weather Heatwave eases, but storms and fire risks lurk ahead

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES