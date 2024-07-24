Rand Water maintenance coming to an end but water troubles may continue for weeks

Systems will fully recover within two weeks after the completion of the maintenance work.

Taps may run dry for up to two weeks after maintenance completion. Picture: iStock

The final phase of Rand Water maintenance will start on 22 June and is scheduled to end on 29 July 2024.

Rand Water says it is aware of the concerns that have been raised by its municipal customers regarding the slow recovery period of the systems during the maintenance work.

“Admittedly, there may be short-term inconveniences such as low pressure to no water supply, but the long-term benefits are unparalleled. It is crucial to highlight that this maintenance work must be completed as scheduled to prepare for the high-demand season,” said Rand Water.

Recovery of the water systems

Water will be restored fully within two weeks after the completion of the maintenance work. Other areas recover quickly due to the hydraulics of the systems.

The affected municipalities are advised to let their customers know about the extent and impact of water supply in their areas.

“In response, the affected municipalities have committed to continue providing alternative water supply to the residents,” it said.

Palmiet System maintenance

The maintenance at Mapleton will commence on the 26 July until 29 July 2024. During this time, there will be no pumping for 77 hours.

“Maintenance at the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant’s Engine Room 2 will impact the Palmiet System,” said Rand Water.

The work will commence on 29 July 2024 and is scheduled to be completed on 30 July 2024. This entails providing flexibility at Zuikerbosch and the replacement of various valves.

“It is also important to mention that pumping at Palmiet Pumping Station will be at 76% during this period. This implies that 24% of Palmiet’s pumping capacity will be out of production,” it said.

Affected areas

Municipal customers that will be affected by the maintenance work are the Cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Madibeng local municipality, and the local municipalities of Thembisile Hani, Lesedi, Govan Mbeki and Victor Khanye.

Rand Water’s critical reservoirs that will be affected during the maintenance period are Brakpan, Vlakfontein, Selcourt, Wildebeesfontein, Klipfontein, Brakfontein, Hartebeeshoek, Stompiesfontein, Modder East and Bronberg.

See if your suburb will be affected:

Daily water supply system status updates: Wednesday 24 July 2024 (Morning). ^AM pic.twitter.com/A1JslBVBQh — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) July 24, 2024

