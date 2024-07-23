117 hours of outages hitting Joburg, Pretoria and Ekurhuleni: Here are the affected areas

Rand Water is rolling out the final phase of its extensive maintenance plan. Here are the areas that will be affected by water outages.

The final phase of Rand Water’s infrastructure maintenance project the project will focus on the Palmiet and Mapleton stations, resulting in a total of 117 hours of water outages. Picture: iStock

Rand Water has entered its final week of maintenance and upgrades to main water systems in Gauteng with a total of 117 hours of water outages ahead for areas in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Ekurhuleni.

The infrastructure maintenance programme to pipelines and pump stations kicked off on 22 June, with the third and final phase estimated to run until Monday, 29 July.

Rand Water: Final phase of maintenance; expected water outages

The next project will be augmentation and flexibility maintenance of the Mapleton system on Friday, 26 July, which is expected to run for 77 hours over the coming weekend.

This will then lead to the replacement of defective valves at plants impacting the Palmiet system on Monday, 29 July, which will run for 40 hours.

Pressure warning

Even though maintenance work is expected to be completed on time, local water utilities have warned that it may take longer for pressure to return to normal.

Joburg Water alerted residents in Midrand on Monday (22 July) that some systems are still in recovery following the second phase of the project in mid-July.

Residents have been urged to keep an eye on their municipalities’ respective social media and news channels for information on the various measures that have been put in place.

Water outages: Final week (22 to 29 July)

Johannesburg

Palmiet System

On 29 July 2024, the system will be pumping at 76% for 40 hours, affecting the following areas:

Westfield

Westlake View (All extensions)

Greenstone Park (All extensions)

Greenstone Hill (All extensions)

Longmeadow Business Estate (All extensions)

Founders Hill

Modderfontein – Extension 2

ALSO READ: ‘Catastrophic’ water insecurity looms for Johannesburg, warns WaterCAN

Pretoria

The City of Tshwane said its reservoirs would be impacted by both the Palmiet and Mapleton maintenance.

This means that suburbs in the city can expect to be impacted by the Palmiet outages on 29 July, as well as the durations listed above in terms of the Mapleton outages between 26 and 29 July.

The full list of impacted reservoirs and suburbs is extensive and can be found HERE.

Ekurhuleni water outages

On 29 July, the system will be down for 77 hours, affecting the following areas:

Brakpan

Springs

Benoni

Daveyton

Etwatwa

Vosloorus

Nigel

Tsakani

Duduza

On 29 July, the system will be down for 40 hours, affecting the following areas:

Germiston

Boksburg

Alberton

Katlehong

Vosloorus

Bedfordview

Edenvale

Thembisa

Kempton Park

A detailed breakdown of extensions and specifics can be found HERE.