Randburg school hit by a severe water crisis

Despite new water supplies, Bosmont Primary faces ongoing issues: dirty toilets, unsanitary conditions, and unpaid debts.

Despite being stranded at home for nearly two weeks, the water crisis at Bosmont Primary School, where 750 pupils share one JoJo tank and endure filthy, unusable toilets, continues.

The pupils at the institution in Randburg returned to their classes only to find the situation unchanged.

On Monday, one 10 000-litre JoJo tank was procured by the department of education as an interim measure, while two water tankers arrived at the school on Tuesday morning.

However, a parent of a Grade 1 pupil, Candice Fisasi, said this was not ideal, citing that the safety of the children at the school remained compromised.

“The water tank is not connected to any pumping system. The people have to use water containers to move the water from one direction, which is not right.

“The kids are unable to wash their hands and clean up properly after themselves. The restrooms are dirty and unsanitary, causing a wide variety of germs and unwanted sickness,” she said.

She added that she feared for her child’s health under the current circumstances.

“My child is in Grade 1 and is still at home due to the fact that he is susceptible to many health issues because he has a poor immune system. I have a say in my child’s health and safety and I will not send him as he is already sick and battling an immune virus at the moment.

“This condition of no water will add to his demise,” said Fisasi.

In a letter dated 2 August, the school indicated the water supply would be restored on Monday, but that did not happen.

School owes money

The City of Joburg has confirmed a R1.9 million debt the school owes and on multiple times engaged with the school management and the department of education over.

However, the school has not settled the arrears.

Speaking anonymously to The Citizen, another parent, who was among a group that led protests at the school, slammed the education department for failing to intervene on the matter.

“How can we support other countries and protest and make an impact, but our government cannot stand up for us at Bosmont Primary?” asked the parent.

She added: “Innocent children are being deprived. It’s a bullet to our children’s futures. Where is our support?

“We are left in the dark while the leaders of this country are nowhere to be found while we fight this battle alone amid a lack of transparency.”

However, education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the department was handling the matter.

“The school’s financial struggles are compounded by unpaid school fees.

“The school has applied to change the school status to a nofee-paying school. The application is under review by head office,” he said.