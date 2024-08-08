‘He deserves to be in jail,’ say Pastor Mboro’s family outside court

Pastor Mboro Motsoeneng's court appearance was marked by heavy police presence and community protests over his actions.

A heavy police presence outside the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court set the scene as controversial pastor Paseka “Pastor Mboro” Motsoeneng made his first court appearance yesterday afternoon and will stay in jail until next week.

Motsoeneng, wielding a panga, forcefully took his two grandchildren from the Matsediso Primary School in Katlehong, south-east of Johannesburg, on Monday.

The incident, captured on cellphone footage went viral on social media and led to his tent church being razed to the ground the following day.

Several violent charges

The charismatic preacher, his son Vincent Revival Motsoeneng, 27, and bodyguard Clement Camillot Baloyi, 43, were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Friday next week.

The trio are facing a variety of charges, including assault, handling a firearm recklessly that could endanger lives and property, rendering security services while not registered, malicious damage to property, assault and intimidation.

Outside the courtroom, members of the maternal family of the children shouted “finally”.

A small group of community members sang and chanted against Motsoeneng and proclaimed their support for the family.

Neighbour Mapule Mauku, who was among the members, expressed the community’s shock and concern for the family.

“We are still shocked. We were worried about the grandmother and uncle because they are innocent. Their only crime is wanting to protect the children.

“This incident has exposed this pastor. Many things have been said about him, many scandals from 2017, and he has got away each time. But now he has exposed himself and people see him for who he is,” Mauku said.

According to the community, many pupils had not returned to school.

“Our children are scared. Teachers begged us to bring them to school, but they are traumatised, saying they are afraid of guns,” Mauku said.

“They are afraid of Mboro because they know who he is. I said they would return on Monday.”

Separate cases

The case of maternal grandmother and uncle involved in the matter were to be heard separately.

Kgadi Hlalele, sister of the accused grandmother, said they were happy the court sees the serious nature of this matter.

“He deserves to be in jail and we don’t expect him to come out on bail. He is violent, reckless, and has no regard for people. He doesn’t like order.”

Hlalele said there was a long history concerning the custody of the children.

She alleged this was not the first time the pastor used a firearm to intimidate the family.

“It is not the first time we have opened a formal case against the so-called pastor, but he comes and goes with no conclusion to the matter. We hope this time the law will be on our side as the evidence is clear.”

A group of church members from Motsoeneng’s Incredible Happenings Ministries stood a few metres from the courtroom and refused to speak to the media.

The trio’s advocate, Solomon Tshivhase, said: “My client wanted to confirm what the magistrate was saying. When you are arrested, you are uncomfortable. But we are unable to comment on the issue of the bail application. We still have to go back to court and argue our case.”

According to NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the court case had five dockets.

The main docket listed charges including kidnapping, possession of dangerous weapons, discharging a firearm, assault by way of threat, malicious damage to property, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

The second docket was joined into the main docket.

The third docket involved assault charges laid by the maternal side of the children, the fourth docket by the station commander against the uncle, and the fifth by Motsoeneng for common assault against the grandmother and uncle.

In the case of the grandmother and uncle, they were granted R1 000 bail each.

Mjonondwane said police investigations were still ongoing.

