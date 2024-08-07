Macpherson: Giving cash to construction mafia won’t make them go away

'Where there is criminal activity, we’ve got to bring people to book,' says Public Works and Infrastructure minister.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson, has lamented the impact of the construction mafia on the Umgeni-Uthukela Water’s Lower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme.

The minister conducted an oversight visit to the bulk water supply scheme in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday.

The R20 billion project is expected to provide water to approximately 50 000 households in the province within the eThekwini and Ugu District Municipalities.

Construction progress has been hindered by issues related to criminal activities around public infrastructure sites.

These problems have led to the deaths of three individuals, including a local councilor.

War on construction mafia

Speaking to the media, Macpherson stressed that government has promised to wage war against the construction mafia in KZN.

“Where there is criminal activity, we’ve got to bring people to book. They must go to prison, we mustn’t give them cash, which is happening at the moment. We give them money and we hope that they go away,” he emphasised.

The minister revealed that the project’s managing director was nearly assassinated outside of his home.

“That’s ridiculous. How can you be under threat of dying for doing your job? We are going to wage a war and it’s a war we must win because if we don’t then it is South Africa that is going to suffer.”

ALSO READ: Macpherson declares war on ‘construction mafia’

He also condemned the deaths related to the project.

“This is unacceptable and should be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Macpherson added that it was important that the project was completed on time to resolve water shortages in the province.

“The situation in eThekwini at the moment is untenable. The residents cannot be left without water, not only for days, but for weeks and months on end.

“Our job is to work to speed up those infrastructure projects to deliver water, but I think that the municipality has to work harder to get water into people’s taps.”

I am very excited to see the work done by @infraSA_ to unlock blockages at the Umgeni-Uthukela Water’s Lower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme.



This is the kind work needed to turn South Africa into a construction site! #LetsBuildSA pic.twitter.com/AEwA6GKhDc August 6, 2024

Red tape ‘unblocked’

Meanwhile, the minister further welcomed work completed by Infrastructure South Africa to unblock the bureaucracy and red tape associated with the project.

“Infrastructure South Africa has been instrumental in the Lower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply Scheme to unblock any bureaucratic blockages, in some cases shortening the time for approvals in half.

“Importantly, their assistance and support has ensured that the project remains on time and within budget.

“The work of Infrastructure South Africa should therefore be replicated countrywide to unleash a wave of infrastructure investment which will help grow our economy and create jobs.”

Additionally, eThekwini Municipality’s head of water, Ednick Msweli indicated that the project is expected to be finished by early 2027.

NOW READ: Ex-ward councillor, motivational speaker arrested on alleged ‘construction mafia’ charges