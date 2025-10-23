You can stop driving in the bus lane now: Rea Vaya route opens after more than a decade of delays

The Phase 1C route project, which initially began in 2014 and was meant to be completed in 2019, suffered extreme delays.

The City of Johannesburg on Friday confirmed the launch of the Rea Vaya BRT Phase 1C(a) route, marking the end of a protracted delay that stretched over ten years since the route was first introduced.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero and MMC of Transport Kenny Kunene attended the official launch of the long-awaited route.

Route covers key Johannesburg corridors

Phase 1C(a) will operate through Berea, Yeoville, Orange Grove, Cheldondale, Norwood, Balfour Park, Bramley, Wynberg, Alexandra, Marlboro, Athol, Sandton, Sandown, Longmeadow, and Greenstone.

The launch comes more than a decade after the route was initially introduced. In 2014, the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) said the Phase 1C trunk route was expected to be implemented in 2015.

The route was then meant to be completed in 2019 but was delayed due to the ever-changing political climate, the Covid-19 pandemic and the procurement of buses, among other factors.

Pandemic and operational challenges

According to The Citizen’s sister newspaper, Sandton Chronicle, the final Rea Vaya station in the Phase 1C route commenced on Monday, 17 October 2022. The second station of two in Sandton Central was built on Rivonia Road, between Katherine Street-Sandton Drive and Fifth Street, in an 18-month project.

However, while it seemed to have been making progress, the Rea Vaya board was dissolved in 2023, following its operator, PioTrans, being placed in business rescue.

The project was revived earlier this year, with dilapidated and vandalised stations being repaired, and route markings repainted. Additional signage was also installed, as scaffolding around once-abandoned stops was removed.

Infrastructure completed

According to Rea Vaya, the company’s Phase 1 C(a) along Louis Botha Avenue to Sandton has progressed well, with much of the work already completed.

The company said all 13 low-floor stations are close to completion.

“Three key bridges, Rea Vaya bus and pedestrian bridge located along Lees Street in Marlboro, dedicated cycling and walking bridge by Grayston Drive and Heritage bridge in the Berea area, close to the old Herbert Baker bus station, have been built and are ready for the operations of Rea Vaya Phase 1C (a) buses.”

Over 10,000 people walk between neighbouring Alexandra and Sandton every day.

Original construction plans

The JDA in 2014 said construction had started on the Rea Vaya Phase 1C route. It added that this phase would be divided into two sections: the Section 15 BRT trunk route and the Section 8 BRT trunk route.

“Section 8 of the trunk route is around 4km and connects Alexandra to Sandton.

“It starts at the corner of Pretoria Main Road and Lees Street, crosses over the M1 highway via a proposed flyover, continues left into Katherine Drive, then into West Street and ends at the Sandton Gautrain Station precinct.”

The JDA in 2014 outlined additional improvements to support the route. It said there would be upgrades to Alexandra’s 30.2km of pavements for walking and cycling.

“Traffic calming measures and street furniture along roads adjacent to the BRT and along feeder routes will also be introduced, and a new bus depot will be constructed along Vincent Tshabalala Road in Alexandra.”

