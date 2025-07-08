Mkhwanazi vs Mchunu: Reputation of police now ‘dented’

Experts say the feud at the top of the police force threatens the credibility of officers and the justice system.

The war of words between KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu has dented the reputation of the police, according to experts.

“Trust and integrity are fundamental to the effective operation of any public institution, especially those entrusted with safeguarding the safety and security of individuals,” said reputation management expert Tshepo Matseba.

“This is particularly true for the Saps, an institution that must operate with the highest levels of accountability and transparency to maintain the public’s confidence.

“The allegations against senior figures within the police force, regardless of their eventual outcome, present a critical challenge not just for the individuals implicated, but for the entire institution and SA’s security framework.

“They can cause lasting damage to the public’s trust in law enforcement. Citizens must believe that the police act without bias, that investigations are conducted impartially and that the rule of law is upheld at all times.

“The moment these principles are called into question – especially at the highest levels of leadership – the entire institution is affected.”

The concerns were not limited to the impact on senior officials as the men and women of Saps, who work tirelessly to serve South Africa, were the ones who would bear the brunt of the current reputational fallout, Matseba said.

“Their dedication and commitment to their duty are often overlooked in the wake of controversies surrounding leadership.

“When the police force’s integrity is questioned, it tarnishes the image of every officer, regardless of their actions, and diminishes the moral authority of the entire institution.”

Willem Els, a criminologist from the Institute for Security Studies, said the scandal has already tarnished the image of the police.

“The revelations are hurting the image of the police that is already at the all-time low.

“It seems these allegations opened a can of worms that have to be investigated and dealt with decisively,” Els said.

“The trust level in the police service is about 27%, which is extremely low.

“We need decisive action and a strategy from the management of the police to restore that trust.”

Els said much as the feud is destroying the reputation of the police, he believed that Mkhwanazi’s allegations may be seen as a positive move “showing that within the police there is someone who has put his job on the line trying to fight against the corrupt system”.

