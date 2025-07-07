‘ANC is on the side of the truth’: Party calls for urgent action on police interference allegations

'The ANC is on the side of the truth, and that’s what is important,' says Mbalula.

ANC Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula during the ANC media briefing on matters of national interest at Chief Albert Luthuli House on 30 April 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The African National Congress (ANC) says it takes the recent allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, seriously.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula was speaking during a media briefing on Monday afternoon on the state of education and key national interventions in South Africa.

This comes after Mkhwanazi made allegations on Sunday during a media briefing, accusing senior police leadership, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, of interfering in investigations into politically motivated killings.

‘Allegations touch on integrity of criminal justice system’

Mbalula said the allegations strike at the heart of the criminal justice system and the state’s constitutional duty to protect all South Africans.

“We call upon President Cyril Ramaphosa to act with the seriousness and urgency this matter demands,” he said.

“The ANC reaffirms its commitment to accountability, non-interference in law enforcement, and the full protection of whistleblowers, investigators, and officers of the law.”

On Sunday, ANC Youth League President Collen Malatji criticised Mkhwanazi for pursuing populism instead of following legal channels.

Malatji further rebuked Mkhwanazi for stepping into the political arena.

ANC is not criticising Mkhwanazi – Mbalula

However, Mbalula said the party had not criticised him, so there was no basis to criticise Mkhwanazi.

“We don’t know what he is talking about. Because if you criticise a police officer without information from Luthuli House and tomorrow it is proven wrong, you are proven to be on the wrong side and the top cop is on the right side,” he said.

The secretary-general reiterated that the ANC takes the allegations seriously and urged authorities to investigate them. He also supported President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call for patience while addressing the matter.

“The ANC is on the side of the truth, and that’s what is important,” Mbalula said.

On Sunday, Ramaphosa expressed serious concern over Mkhwanazi’s public statements, calling the matter a “grave national security concern”.

Ramaphosa calls for discipline and restraint

“All parties to this matter are called upon to exercise discipline and restraint. The trading of accusations and counter-accusations threatens to undermine public confidence and sow confusion. Furthermore, these actions damage the unity and focus of the police,” the Presidency said.

Ramaphosa will announce steps to be taken once he returns from the Brics leaders’ summit in Brazil.

During the briefing, Mbalula criticised sections of the media for what he described as “unethical behaviour”.

“The ANC is gravely concerned by the growing pattern of what can only be described as captured journalism, a disturbing phenomenon where certain journalists are no longer reporting the news but are actively involved in shaping political agendas, settling scores, and waging battles on behalf of those they align with or represent,” he said.

The secretary-general said this is not journalism; it is “political warfare” waged under the banner of the Fourth Estate.

‘Political warfare’

The party has called on the Press Council, South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef), media ombuds institutions, journalism schools, and editors’ forums to act decisively to confront this.

“To be clear, we are not at war with the media. We are at war with misinformation and disinformation, with the manipulation of facts, and with the systematic erosion of journalistic ethics that undermines the public’s right to know and distorts democratic discourse,” Mbalula said.

