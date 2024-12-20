Road fatalities increase as Hlengwa warns against ‘cooldrink’ bribery

Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela (L) and Deputy Minister of Transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa (C) at the Grasmere Poll plaza on 20 December. Picture: X /@matsi_moswane

Deputy Minister of Transport Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the number of deaths on South African roads has increased and urges officers not to accept bribes from motorists.

Hlengwa was joined by Gauteng Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela to lead the Department of Transport’s festive season road safety campaign activation at the Grasmere Toll Plaza in Johannesburg on Friday.

The campaign follows Transport Minister Barbara Creecy’s announcement that 512 people have died in road crashes since the start of the festive season on 1 December.

This marks a 2.6% increase in fatalities compared to the same period last year.

Hlengwa on addressing road fatalities

Speaking to the media on Friday, Hlengwa highlighted the importance of roadblocks as the department remains concerned about the rising fatalities on South African roads.

“What we do want to reiterate is that let us all be safe on the roads. There’s a need for us to observe rules to comply with the directives of law enforcement,” he said.

The deputy minister urged the public not to drink and drive or drink and walk, emphasising the need for honest discussions about the country’s high levels of alcohol consumption.

“If you look at the fact that the World Health Organization [WHO] is telling us that South Africa is number five in the world in terms of alcohol consumption.

“The consequence of that is then felt on the roads. The dilemma about drinking and walking is that pedestrians form some 45% of the fatalities so far, and that tells you that we need to have awareness,” Hlengwa said.

FESTIVE SEASON ROAD SAFETY CAMPAIGN



EVERYDAY WITHOUT A ROAD DEATH



— Department of Transport (@Dotransport) December 20, 2024

Technology and road safety

Hlengwa cautioned motorists, especially content creators, against using their phones for taking videos or chatting on WhatsApp while driving, as it endangers other road users.

He also advised motorists to take breaks during long trips — either every two hours or 200km.

“We are finding that the high levels of fatigue are a major contributing factor to accidents. There will also be the need to check your vehicle before actually travelling to ensure that it is roadworthy.”

The deputy minister further stressed the importance of proper trip planning.

“There’s too much speeding and impatience on the roads because people are simply rushing to get to where they need to get to because they have not left home on time.”

Combating corruption

Hlengwa condemned the “cooldrink phenomenon” where motorists bribe law enforcement officers.

“If you have done wrong, face the consequences,” he stressed.

He also urged traffic officers to avoid taking bribes, noting that the department is working on revising the 30% overtime threshold to ensure proper compensation during the festive season.

“To the traffic officers, we are saying there’s no need to take cooldrink [money] on the road. We are making the legal means for you to be able to be compensated correctly for the work that you will be doing.”

Identifying problem areas

Hlengwa revealed that the department has identified 20 problematic routes in the country, such as the N1 towards Limpopo.

The minister reported that road deaths in the country have risen to 571.

“We want to make every effort for the remainder of the festive season to contain those numbers. Every life lost for us is a life too many.

He added that the reduction in accidents would lessen the burden on the Road Accident Fund (RAF).

“Part of assisting, RAF is actually curtailing road accidents and road fatalities in order for us to place RAF in a position which is able to sufficiently and objectively meet its obligations and not strain its own finances as you know they are only generating revenue through the [fuel] levy.”

Meanwhile, Diale-Tlabela shared that stop-and-search operations, which began around 8.30am on Friday, resulted in 115 fines being issued to motorists, totalling over R97 000 in fines, within the first hour and a half.

The MEC also reported that one person was arrested for drunk driving.

