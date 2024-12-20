City Power temporarily suspends load reduction until next year

The utility warned that should there be a spike in demand, it will be left with no option but to reinitiate load reduction.

City Power implemented load reduction in June this year after its systems came under severe strain. Picture: iStock

City Power has spread the festive cheer and temporarily suspended load reduction until next year due to a significant drop in electricity demand during the holiday period.

The regional power utility implemented load reduction in June this year after its systems came under severe strain.

Festive shutdown

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the temporary suspension of load reduction is effective from Friday,20 December, until the end of January 2025.

“Over the past few days and weeks, many companies, industries, and other energy-consuming entities have shut down operations for the December holidays. Additionally, numerous residents have travelled away from Johannesburg to spend time with family and friends, resulting in a marked decrease in electricity consumption across the city.

“This reduction in demand, combined with seasonal factors such as warm weather conditions, have contributed to lower energy usage levels, allowing us to temporarily lift load reduction that had been implemented to safeguard the electricity grid,” Mangena said.

Load reduction

Mangena said the load reduction measures included targeted reductions in high-density and affluent areas where load demand was extremely high.

“These actions were necessary to prevent potential overloads and ensure the stability of our electricity supply. However, other measures that were part of the comprehensive load reduction measures, such as the eradication of illegal connections, will continue.

“We recognise the difficulties that load reduction has placed on our customers, particularly during the peak demand periods. However, as mentioned previously, that extreme measure was taken as the last resort to mitigate against possible grid collapse, whose consequences would have been far more damaging,” Mangena said.

Load reduction reintroduction

Mangena has urged residents not to become complacent, saying, that while the two-hourly power supply interruption will be put on hold for the time being, the public should continue using electricity sparingly to avoid triggering the need for an emergency reinstatement of load reduction.

“Should we notice a worrying spike in consumption, City Power will be left with no option but to initiate load reduction even during this period.

“As we move into the new year, we anticipate that electricity demand will rise again as industries resume operations, schools reopen, and residents return to Johannesburg. Given this expected increase in consumption, we want to inform our customers that load reduction measures may be reintroduced from the end of January 2025,” Mangena warned.

Mangena said the reintroduction of load reduction may occur under extreme circumstances and could be implemented with little to no prior notice, should it be necessary to protect the grid from potential collapse.

