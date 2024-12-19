N3 and Van Reenen’s Pass: Department stresses caution after more accidents [VIDEO]

A jackknifed truck closed the N3 in both direction at Van Reenen's Pass for almost two hours causing long queues.

A multi-vehicle accident on the N3 near Van Reenen’s Pass on 19 December. Picture; KZN Department of Transport

Van Reenen’s Pass has reopened on Thursday after two early-morning accidents.

The incidents, which occurred shortly before 7pm, left both north and southbound lanes closed for over an hour.

The result was a stream of vehicles snaking down the pass and heavy congestion following the reopening.

No serious injuries reported

The N3 has been a scene of carnage since the start of December with several fatal accidents, most notably one incident involving seven vehicles that claimed the life of a truck driver.

No serious injuries or fatalities were reported from the two incidents but the office of KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) transport department Siboniso Duma reminded motorists to drive sensibly.

“It’s raining in most parts in KZN. We request motorists to approach the area with caution. We plead with motorists to be extra careful on the road and obey the rules,” stated department spokesperson Ndadezinhle Sibiya.

Below: Footage of the N3 at Van Reenen’s Pass on Thursday morning.

Chief Operating Officer of the N3 Toll Concession Thania Dhoogra amplified the department’s sentiments.

“More than 80% of all crashes on the N3 Toll Route are the result of human error, including driver negligence, distractions, speeding, recklessness, fatigue and aggressive driving style,” stated Dhoogra.

“The consequences of these human errors are far-reaching and could be largely avoided by obeying traffic laws, paying attention, and driving responsibly — to save lives rather than a few minutes of your time,” she concluded.

Road safety campaign

The KZN transport department reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on motorists’ attitudes and vehicle compliance.

“Our message is very clear, we won’t tolerate reckless driving. You comply, or we send you to prison,” stated Sibiya.

The department will be focusing on:

Arresting those driving under the influence of alcohol

Focus on roadworthiness and overloading

Focus on the detection of stolen vehicles

Arrest those with illegal firearms and drugs

Recovering unpaid fines

