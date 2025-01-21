Road to recovery: Here’s what level the Vaal Dam is currently at

The Vaal Dam has increased by 10.78 percentage points in a week.

After breaking the 50% capacity mark last week, the Vaal Dam water levels continue to rise.

Heavy rainfall over recent weeks has continued to bolster South Africa’s water systems, with the latest updates indicating notable changes in dam levels across the country.

The Vaal dam raised by 10.78 percentage points, reaching 61% on Tuesday.

It was supported by an inflow of 129.1 cubic meters per second (m³/s). Outflow from the dam is currently measured at 16.8m³/s, maintaining a steady rise.

ALSO READ: Vaal Dams hit 50% capacity mark as heavy rainfall boosts SA’s dams

Vaal Barrage

The Vaal Barrage, a vital infrastructure downstream of the Vaal Dam, also reported significant activity.

Levels at the Barrage now stand at 7.5 meters, with an outflow of 44.5m³/s and a water temperature of 23.2°C.

Grootdraai Dam

Meanwhile, the Grootdraai Dam (GDD) near Standerton is holding at an impressive 105.17% capacity, reflecting its ability to manage inflows and support the region effectively.

Recent data shows the inflow to the dam at 85m³/s, with outflows—primarily due to overflow—at 46m³/s.

Notably, no gates have been opened, indicating that water levels are being efficiently regulated.

No rainfall has been recorded in the Standerton area over the past 24 hours.

The Grootdraai Dam is a crucial resource to the country and the communities around it, supplying water for agriculture, and domestic use, and preserving ecological systems.

ALSO READ: Vaal Dam levels increase but expert says our heads are not yet above water

Future outlook

Water expert Carin Bosman cautioned against making excessively optimistic forecasts regarding the Vaal Dam’s recovery.

“Nobody can predict whether the Vaal Dam will be full at the end of January. It depends on both the inflows, which in turn depends on the amount of rain that we receive and the run-off that reaches the river upstream from the Vaal Dam, and the levels of consumption,” she told The Citizen.

Meanwhile, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) noted that “the current filling of Vaal Dam during the rainy season, is not unusual”.

According to DWS, the current inflow was marginally lower than what would have happened if the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Tunnel hadn’t been stopped until the end of March for continuous repair.

Authorities are nevertheless keeping a careful eye on the situation, especially downstream of the dams.

Officials stress that inflow patterns will determine whether or not a Joint Operations Committee (JOC) meeting is required.

It is recommended that residents in impacted regions, especially those who reside downstream of the facilities, be updated on any changes to dam operations.

Additional information by Enkosi Selane

NOW READ: Vaal Dam level surges: Over 5 percentage point increase in 24 hours