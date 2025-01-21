Murder witness shot dead outside Lenasia Magistrate’s Court

In what can be described as a scene out of a movie, the gunmen shot the man on Monday.

The body of a witness outside the Lenasia Magistrates Court. Picture: Saps

Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly shot and killed a 27-year-old male outside the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

In what can be described as a scene out of a movie, according to bystanders who spoke to The Citizen, the gunmen shot the man who was a witness in a murder case on Monday.

Alleged hit

The Lenasia Magistrate’s Court is located in a busy area of the suburb surrounded by the taxi rank local shops.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said the witness was shot in an alleged hit.

“The deceased was a witness in an Eldorado Park murder case that was set for trial today [Tuesday]. It is reported that the deceased was standing outside the court when he was accosted by two armed suspects who shot at him, without saying a word. He was declared dead on the scene.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111,” Masondo said.

Free State shooting

Meanwhile, Thabong police are on the lookout for a murder suspect after a 32-year-old male patron was allegedly shot multiple times at a tavern in the Free State.

Police spokesperson Captain Loraine Earle said officers responded to a shooting incident in Thabong on Tuesday.

On arrival, they found the victim lying in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his head and body. According to information, the victim was seen running into the tavern. He was allegedly being chased by an unknown African male suspect who was armed with a firearm.

Murder

“The suspect was wearing a cap, [and] blue overalls and his face was covered with a cloth. Upon entering the tavern, the suspect allegedly fired several gunshots at the victim before fleeing the scene in a silver Volkswagen Polo. The 32-year-old man was declared dead on the scene,” Earle said.

Earle said police are investigating a case of murder.

Police have urged anyone who might have information that may lead to the arrest of the alleged murder suspect can contact their nearest police station or the Crime Stop Number 08600 10111.

