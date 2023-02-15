Equipment salvaged from abandoned R700m Covid hospital

Citizen Reporter

Generators, as well as heating, ventilation and air-conditioning equipment has been salvaged from the abandoned Anglo Ashanti Hospital, in the West Rand, that was set up to treat Covid patients in 2021.

Medical, mortuary, bathroom, kitchen and fire protection equipment was also rescued from the hospital.

This was revealed by DA Gauteng Shadow MEC for Health, Jack Bloom

Bloom said he got this information from a report tabled at a meeting with the Gauteng Legislature’s Oversight Committee at the Premier’s Office.

He said the equipment is being salvaged to try and recoup recover some of the money spent to refurbish, equip and staff the Anglo Ashanti Hospital.

He added that it was apparent that zama zamas from the nearby mines had vandalised the building, with bullet holes even visible on the walls.

The salvaging of the hospital’s equipment comes after the committee – that was originally set up by former premier David Makhura – could not find an alternative use for the building.

“There has just been no political accountability for a fundamentally stupid decision to provide ICU beds in a facility with bad security far away from population centres,” said Bloom.

In December, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said six government officials had been charged for the excessive refurbishment costs at the hospital.

The Gauteng Health Department terminated its lease at the AngloGold Ashanti hospital in August.

Bloom seems to want more answers though.

“The DA has been pressing for the minutes of the Gauteng Provincial Command Council where the decision was taken to upgrade this hospital, and then approved by the entire Provincial Executive Council.

“We need to know who championed this, and whether there is any connection to corrupt people who profited from it while patients suffer in our under-resourced hospitals.

“Efforts to recover money from this fiasco are desirable, but it should never have happened in the first place, and criminal charges should be pursued when the investigation is finalised,” Bloom said.

Thorn in the side

The Anglo Ashanti Hospital has been a thorn in the side of the Gauteng government since 2020.

It was reported that about R500 million was spent to renovate the building to provide 181 ICU beds. Another R200 million was spent to staff and equip it for a brief period when 147 Covid patients were treated there.

“This amounts to R4.8 million for each patient!” said Bloom.

The SIU is investigating how this project ballooned from the initial R50 million budget, and it is hoped that about R240 million can be recovered from contractors, he said.

*Compiled by Devina Haripersad