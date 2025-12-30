SA condemns Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as ‘violation of sovereignty’

Israel's move, linked to strategic interests, marks the first time a UN member state recognises Somaliland, which declared independence 34 years ago.

South Africa has condemned Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as independent, citing the action as a violation of the Federal Republic of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Israel announced on Friday it was officially recognising Somaliland, a first for the self-proclaimed republic that in 1991 declared it had unilaterally separated from Somalia.

‘Spirit of US’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the move as being in the spirit of the United States-brokered Abraham Accords, which normalised ties between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, followed by other nations in the Middle East.

Somaliland’s president, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi, called the development “a historic moment,” but Somalia furiously rejected Israel’s move as an attack on its sovereignty.

The move sparked condemnation from many other countries, including South Africa.

ALSO READ: Somali president condemns Israel over recognition of breakaway Somaliland

‘Violation’

Department of International Relations (Dirco) spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said Pretoria has noted with concern the recent announcement by Israel recognising Somaliland as an independent state.

“The recognition constitutes a violation of the Federal Republic of Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and a direct threat to peace in the Horn of Africa. We uphold the African Union’s principle of uti possidetis, the sanctity of inherited borders as the continent’s essential safeguard against conflict.

“We distinguish unequivocally between decolonisation and secession. The former restores sovereignty; the latter dismantles it. Israel’s action validates fragmentation and risks a domino effect of instability,” Phiri said.

Pretoria has urged the international community to reject “this external interference and support a united, stable Somalia.”

‘Destabilizing Somalia’

On Sunday, the EFF said Israel’s recognition of Somaliland as an independent state, was nothing but a ploy to “destabilise Somalia in order to further Israeli influence and control in strategic positions in Africa and by consequence over the Middle-East.”

“It began with the US undermining South Africa’s Presidency of the G20, and now the latest move by Israel to recognise the statehood of “Somaliland” in order to legitimate secession in Somalia, seeks to undermine Somalia’s tenure as President of the UN Security Council.

“The so-called Somaliland will give Israel a political, economic and trade footing in the Horn of Africa, and provide a destination for the remaining Palestinians who have survived ethnic cleansing, as the Islamic world has refused to partake in any resettlement program which is premised on the annexation of the land of the Palestinian people,” the EFF said.

ALSO READ: Re-discovered tapes bear witness to Somaliland identity

Israel defends decision

Israel on Monday defended its formal recognition of the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, but several countries at the United Nations (UN) questioned whether the move aimed to relocate Palestinians from Gaza or to establish military bases.

Arab League

The 22-member Arab League, a regional organisation of Arab states in the Middle East and parts of Africa, rejects “any measures arising from this illegitimate recognition aimed at facilitating forced displacement of the Palestinian people or exploiting northern Somali ports to establish military bases,” Arab League UN Ambassador Maged Abdelfattah Abdelaziz told the UN Security Council.

“Against the backdrop of Israel’s previous references to Somaliland of the Federal Republic of Somalia as a destination for the deportation of Palestinian people, especially from Gaza its unlawful recognition of Somaliland region of Somalia is deeply troubling,” Pakistan’s Deputy UN Ambassador Muhammad Usman Iqbal Jadoon told the council, according to AFP.

Israel’s UN mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the remarks or address any of them in its statement at the council meeting.

Somaliland has enjoyed effective autonomy – and relative peace and stability – since 1991 when Somalia descended into civil war, but the breakaway region has failed to receive recognition from any other country.

NOW READ: Ethiopia says ‘not interested in war’ with Somalia over land dispute