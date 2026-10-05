SA pilot helps save lives on Flydubai after planned ‘terrorist act’

The incident unfolded aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot allegedly launched an attack.

A South African pilot travelling as an off-duty crew member helped prevent a potential aviation catastrophe after a Flydubai co-pilot allegedly attacked the aircraft’s captain during a flight carrying more than 150 passengers to Israel, forcing an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

The incident unfolded last week aboard Flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the co-pilot allegedly launched an attack on captain Smit Machchhar inside the cockpit and attempted to seize control of the aircraft.

Flydubai

The aircraft briefly plunged about 17,000 feet (5,180 metres) before it was brought back under control by the South African pilot after passengers and crew subdued the attacker.

The flight was diverted and forced to land in an emergency at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The co-pilot was arrested by Saudi authorities and handed over to the UAE, which is leading the probe.

UAE authorities have since described the incident as a planned “terrorist act”.

Altitude loss

According to reports, the injured captain managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers, cabin crew and other pilots on board to intervene.

Among them were a South African pilot and a New Zealand colleague travelling as relief pilots, who stepped in to help regain control of the aircraft, Rapport said.

The Boeing 737 experienced a dramatic loss of altitude during the ordeal before being stabilised and diverted to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers survived.

UAE investigators said preliminary findings indicate the co-pilot used the cockpit’s emergency crash axe while attempting to take control of the plane.

Flydubai has suspended flights to and from Israel since the attack, leaving some Israelis stranded in the UAE.

Investigation

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the suspect’s motives and any possible links to extremist activity.

The actions of the wounded captain, intervening passengers, and the off-duty pilots have been widely credited with preventing a major tragedy, with officials and passengers describing the group as heroes for keeping the aircraft airborne and ensuring a safe landing.

Dubai Crown Prince

Dubai Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammed praised Machchhar, describing him as part of “our team” and highlighting his courage and sense of responsibility.

During a hospital meeting, Hamdan commended Machchhar for his actions during a critical situation that helped save more than 150 lives.

The Crown Prince called him an example of courage, responsibility, and concern for human life. Machchhar’s calm approach and quick decision-making during the high-risk situation have received widespread appreciation.