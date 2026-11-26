A sneaker artist spray-painted his logo on a rock at Castle Gorge in the Magaliesberg. Hiking clubs say he breached permit conditions and want the rock restored.

Nature lovers are up in arms after a micro-influencer and sneaker artist defaced a rock face at Magaliesberg’s Castle Gorge. The artist, who goes by Max Customz, spray-painted a large red version of his logo metres from a waterfall and posted a video of himself doing it on Instagram.

“What a f***ing sh*t,” one local told The Citizen. The gorge is the highlight of a private hiking trail set in a private reserve. Permits to enter and hike the trail are like hen’s teeth. The Magaliesberg range was named a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) World Biosphere Reserve.

Getting the paint off could permanently damage the natural rock formation. A regular hiker said the paint would soak into the porous granite, adding that the surface would have to be ground down, leaving a scar and possibly an outline of the logo. “No matter how much you clean, you’re still going to be left with that shadow of graffiti. It’s like a tattoo,” they said. “It’s not a straightforward little job to go with some turpentine.”

Watch: Artist in the act

Max Customz spray-painting his logo on a rock face at Castle Gorge in the Magaliesberg. Visual: Artist’s Instagram page before it was removed.

DA Gauteng MPL and agriculture spokesperson Bronwyn Engelbrecht, who lives and runs a family business in the area, said the artist should apologise and show his followers what it takes to undo the damage.

“What he did is not okay. He needs to film himself cleaning it up and say sorry. He needs to fix what he destroyed,” she said. “Someone who calls themselves an artist and influencer has a bigger responsibility, because they influence people.”

“Your goal should be to influence people to be better, to look after nature and protect the environment, not to deface it.”

Max Customz advertises live sneaker customisation at events and in stores, as well as collaborations with brands. His Instagram account has more than 4 200 followers and carries highlights labelled with brand names including JD Sports, New Balance, Simba Chips, Hoka, Sportscene, Jameson and Puma.

“How can a brand support someone who destroys nature and doesn’t build it up?” said Engelbrecht.

The Instagram post drew 23 likes, and one follower asked why he would deface such a pristine environment. Picture: Screengrab from artist’s Instagram page.

Hiking clubs confirm breach of permit rules

In a joint statement, the Johannesburg Hiking Club and the Mountain Club of South Africa said they had investigated the vandalism and identified the person responsible. They confirmed that the rock face was painted on 1 November.

“Defacing natural rock formations is a direct violation of our conservation ethos, property rules and permit conditions,” the clubs said.

They said they would take up the matter directly with the individual, aiming to have the rock face safely restored. The two clubs are among about 10 owners of the private property. Volunteers help maintain the gorge, where entry requires a paid permit and access is capped at about 20 visitors a day.

The video is gone – The paint is still there

The video showed Max Customz holding a spray can to the rock and painting the same red face he uses as his Instagram profile picture. “Sundays are my kind of canvas. A day to create, explore, find beauty in the unexpected and let inspiration lead the way,” he wrote.

The post drew 23 likes. “Always pressing,” one follower wrote. Another asked why he would deface “such a pristine environment”.

The Citizen emailed the artist on Wednesday to ask why he painted the rock and whether he had permission. The video was no longer visible on his profile when The Citizen checked after sending the questions. The red paint remains on the rock face. The artist had yet to respond.